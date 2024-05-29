NEWSIES is Now Playing at Hale Centre Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Get ready to be transported back to the bustling streets of New York City at the turn of the century as Hale Theater is now presenting Newsies: The Broadway Musical.

Inspired by true events, Newsies tells the captivating story of Jack Kelly and a group of determined street kids who take on the formidable Joseph Pulitzer in a battle for justice and a better life. Penned by James McDonald, David Vos, and Robert Gerlach, with additional music by Ed Linderman, this production promises an unforgettable journey filled with heart, hope, and the power of unity.

Under the masterful direction of Cambrian James, with musical direction by Lincoln Wright and captivating choreography by Cambrian James, audiences can expect a riveting performance that brings the streets of old New York to life.

Newsies: The Broadway Musical boasts an ensemble of talented performers who will bring the iconic characters to life, from the spirited Jack Kelly to the formidable Joseph Pulitzer. With catchy songs and a cast of lovable underdogs, this production is guaranteed to leave audiences cheering for more. Please visit Hale Theatre Press Site for more information.

The Hale Theatre provides intimate seating surrounding the stage to ensure no bad seats. Tickets are $55 for adults and $39 for youth ages 5-17.

Performances are on Wednesdays - Saturdays with select matinees and evenings. Call the box office at 480-497-1181 or go to ww.HaleTheatreArizona.com to order online. Join us as we embark on a voyage of love, loss, and the enduring spirit of humanity in Newsies: The Broadway Musical.

Comments