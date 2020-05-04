Musical Theatre of Anthem Presents SOMETHING BEAUTIFUL

Musical Theatre of Anthem (MTA) announces their upcoming production of Something Beautiful (a virtual musical or "zoomsical").

Stella, the spider wants to do Something Beautiful, and not just be a spider, but different, like a honeybee! And maybe instead of just an ordinary web spin, something like the George Washington Bridge! Aiming high! And she will never give up! Join Stella and all of the wonderful characters on this fabulous journey!

The talented cast, comprised of award-winners and nominees ages 9-18, presents the show MAY 16, 2020 at 7:00pm. The award-winning production staff includes Composer and Lyricist Joe Bousard, Producing Artist Director Jackie Hammond, Instructor Shana Rebilas, and Stage Manager Jessica Kishbaugh.

Performance takes place online. Ticket cost is only $20 per household. The password protected Zoom link will be sent the day before the performance. Tickets may be purchased online at musicaltheatreofanthem.org/tickets. Something Beautiful is presented through special arrangement by the generosity of Joe Bousard, Composer and Lyricist.





