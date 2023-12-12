Musical Theatre of Anthem Presents DISNEY'S ARISTOCATS KIDS

Musical Theatre of Anthem (MTA) announces their upcoming production of Disney's Aristocats KIDS. In the heart of Paris, a kind and eccentric millionairess wills her entire estate to Duchess, her high-society cat, and her three little kittens.

Laughs and adventure ensue as the greedy, bumbling butler pulls off the ultimate catnap caper. Now it's up to the rough-and-tumble alley cat, Thomas O'Malley, and his band of swingin' jazz cats to save the day.

The talented cast, comprised of award-winners and nominees ages 6-13, presents the show FEBRUARY 8 – FEBRUARY 11, 2024, in Anthem. The award-winning production staff includes Co-Director/Vocal Director Melissa Davis, Co-Director/Co-Production Stage Manager Jessy Kishbaugh, Choreographer Tracey Brown, Co-Vocal Director Lennon Hammond, Co-Production Stage Managers Elleia Carter and Melayna Johnson and Apprentice Assistant Choreographer Nick Yarema.

Performances take place Thursday – Sunday at Musical Theatre of Anthem's performance space, located at 42201 N. 41st Drive, Suite B100, Anthem, AZ 85086.

PERFORMANCES:

Performances take place FEBRUARY 8 – FEBRUARY 11, 2024:

Thu. 2/8: 7 p.m. | Fri. 2/9: 7 p.m. | Sat. 2/10: 3:00 p.m., 5:00 p.m., 7:00 p.m. | Sun. 2/11: 12 p.m., 2 p.m., 4:00 p.m.

TICKET PRICING: $25

Purchase Tickets: Click Here

If you require ADA seating, please contact our Box Office Manager Directly at mtatickets@yahoo.com.

Disney's Aristocats KIDS is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI).

Musical Theatre of Anthem (MTA) is an award-winning, non-profit theater company located in Anthem, Arizona. The mission of MTA is to develop youth and adults within the field of performing arts while enhancing their intrinsic creativity and brokering their vast talents. MTA trains and educates youth so that they can become the artists, patrons, and leaders of tomorrow while providing opportunities to adults that empower them and foster their creativity. MTA's principles include casting all who audition in select productions, presenting high quality shows that everyone can enjoy, and providing a positive environment where performers can practice teamwork and communication skills while experiencing the pride of accomplishment.