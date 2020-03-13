Musical Theatre Of Anthem Announces New Season And Summer Offerings

Musical Theatre of Anthem has announced their 2020-2021 Lucky 13th Season, bringing to the stage some new performances sure to delight patrons of all ages. MTA will produce 8 shows offering tremendous opportunities for performers of all ages, including casting all youth who audition in productions for performers ages 6-19, as well as opportunities for adult performers.

"I am so thankful for all of the support from everyone involved at MTA and am really excited to head into our 13th Season," said MTA Board Member and Producing Artistic Director, Jackie Hammond. "We are really looking forward to bringing Disney's Moana JR. to life on stage! We also have a number of crowd family favorites, including Disney's Aladdin KIDS and Disney's Alice in Wonderland Jr.! Stephen Schwartz's Godspell will be one of the largest productions of our season, and we are honored to be celebrating our 100th show with the timeless classic, Our Town, sponsored by Evon Kishbaugh, in memory of Lyle Kishbaugh, one of MTA's Founding Board Members. We are looking forward to an incredible season of shows, workshops, training, and more!"

MTA's 2020-2021 SEASON

DISNEY MOANA JR.

Ages: 8-18 (all youth are cast)

Auditions: July 19, 2020

Performances: July 30-August 1, 2020

Disney's Moana JR. is a musical adaptation of the 2016 Disney animated film, bringing the adventures of Moana and her village of Motunui to life onstage. Moana JR. features all the beloved songs from the film, written by Tony, GRAMMY, Emmy, and Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Lin-Manuel Miranda, Opetaia Foa'i, and Mark Mancina. This thrilling and heartwarming coming-of-age story follows the strong-willed Moana as she sets sail across the Pacific to save her village and discover the truth about her heritage. Moana and the legendary demigod Maui embark on an epic journey of self-discovery and camaraderie as both learn to harness the power that lies within. With empowering messages of bravery and selflessness, Moana JR. is sure to bring out the hero within each of us.

Disney Moana JR. is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI).

DISNEY ALICE IN WONDERLAND JR.

Ages: 6-18 (all youth are cast)

Auditions: August 8-9, 2020

Performances: September 17-20, 2020

Travel down the rabbit hole and join Alice, one of literature's most beloved heroines, in her madcap adventures. Featuring updated songs from Disney's thrilling animated motion picture, Disney's Alice in Wonderland JR. is a fast-paced take on the classic tale.

The ever-curious Alice's journey begins innocently enough as she chases the White Rabbit. Her adventures become increasingly more strange as she races the Dodo Bird, gets tied up with Tweedle Dee and Tweedle Dum, raps with a bubble-blowing Caterpillar and beats the Queen of Hearts at her own game!

Disney Alice in Wonderland JR. is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI).

JUNIE B. JONES JR.

Ages: 6-14 (all youth are cast)

Auditions: October 3-4, 2020

Performances: November 12-15, 2020

From Marcy Heisler and Zina Goldrich, the creators who brought you Dear Edwina and Dear Edwina JR., comes Junie B. Jones The Musical JR. - a delightful adaptation of four of Barbara Park's best-selling books, brought to life in a delightful adaptation. Join Junie B. on her first day of first grade, where many changes are in store: Junie's best friend Lucille has found new best friends -- and Junie B. makes friends with Herb, the new kid at school. While in Mr. Scary's class, Junie has trouble reading the blackboard - and she may need glasses. Add in a friendly cafeteria lady, an intense kickball tournament and a "Top-Secret Personal Beeswax Journal," and first grade has never been more exciting.

Junie B. Jones the Musical JR. is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI).

OUR TOWN

Ages: 15-adult (all youth ages 15-19 cast)

Auditions: October 3-4, 2020

Performances: December 3-6, 2020

Described by Edward Albee as "...the greatest American play ever written," the story follows the small town of Grover's Corners through three acts: "Daily Life," "Love and Marriage," and "Death and Eternity." Narrated by a stage manager and performed with minimal props and sets, audiences follow the Webb and Gibbs families as their children fall in love, marry, and eventually - in one of the most famous scenes in American theatre - die. Thornton Wilder's final word on how he wanted his play performed is an invaluable addition to the American stage and to the libraries of theatre lovers internationally.

Our Town is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI).

DISNEY ALADDIN KIDS

Ages: 6-12 (all youth are cast)

Auditions: January 9-10, 2021

Performances: March 25-28, 2021

Based on the iconic animated film, with an Academy Award-winning score by Alan Menken, Howard Ashman and Tim Rice, Disney's Aladdin KIDS is sure to send audiences soaring on a flying carpet ride filled with romance and adventure. When the street urchin, Aladdin, vies for the attention of the beautiful princess, Jasmine, he uses a genie's magic power to become a prince in order to marry her. Iago, Jafar, the Genie, and more are here in Disney's Aladdin KIDS, a musical adventure filled with magic, mayhem and the power of love. Specific to Disney's Aladdin KIDS are the Djinn, a group of unique stage magicians who execute the magical moments of the show.

Disney Aladdin KIDS is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI).

GODSPELL

Ages: 15-adult (all youth ages 15-19 are cast)

Auditions: January 9-10, 2021

Performances: April 8-18, 2021

Godspell was the first major musical theatre offering from three-time Grammy and Academy Award winner, Stephen Schwartz (Wicked, Pippin, Children of Eden), and it took the world by storm. Led by the international hit, "Day by Day," Godspell features a parade of beloved songs, including "Prepare Ye the Way of the Lord," "Learn Your Lessons Well," "All for the Best," "All Good Gifts," "Turn Back, O Man" and "By My Side." A small group of people help Jesus Christ tell different parables by using a wide variety of games, storytelling techniques and hefty doses of comic timing. An eclectic blend of songs, ranging in style from pop to vaudeville, is employed as the story of Jesus' life dances across the stage. Dissolving hauntingly into the Last Supper and the Crucifixion, Jesus' messages of kindness, tolerance and love come vibrantly to life.

Godspell is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI).

13

Ages: 12-15 adult (all youth are cast)

Auditions: January 9-10, 2021

Performances: April 29 - May 8, 2021

Geek. Poser. Jock. Beauty Queen. Wannabe. These are the labels that can last a lifetime. With an unforgettable rock score from Tony Award-winning composer, Jason Robert Brown, (Parade, The Last Five Years, Bridges of Madison County) 13 is a musical about fitting in - and standing out! Evan Goldman is plucked from his fast-paced, preteen New York City life and plopped into a sleepy Indiana town following his parents' divorce. Surrounded by an array of simpleminded middle school students, he needs to establish his place in the popularity pecking order. Can he situate himself on a comfortable link of the food chain... or will he dangle at the end with the outcasts?!?

13 is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI).

SCHOOL HOUSE ROCK LIVE JR.

Ages: 8 - 15 (all youth are cast)

Auditions: June 7, 2021

Performances: June 17-19, 2021

The Emmy Award-winning Saturday morning educational cartoon series and pop culture phenomenon is now the basis for one of the most fun and easily mounted musicals ever to hit the stage, Schoolhouse Rock Live! JR.A loose, revue-like structure that follows Tom, a young schoolteacher, who is nervous about his first day of teaching. He tries to relax by watching TV, when various characters representing facets of his personality emerge from the set and show him how to win his students over with imagination and music. Memorable songs as "Just a Bill," "Lolly, Lolly, Lolly" and "Conjunction Junction" bring his lesson plans vividly to life.

School House Rock Live JR. is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI).





