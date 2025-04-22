Michael Afsa To Have First Museum Exhibition At Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Minimalist sculptor and photographer Michael Afsa explores the quiet, contemplative beauty of the American Southwest in his first museum exhibition, “Suburban Paradise,” opening at Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art (SMoCA) on June 14.

Drawing inspiration from the architecture and landscape of the region, “Suburban Paradise” is a reflection on the relationship between human-made environments and the vast, natural landscape of the surrounding desert.

One of the ideas Afsa explores is reimagining the everyday. His sculptures are crafted from materials commonly found in Southwestern structures, like wood, sand and stucco. He makes use of light, shadow, texture and dimension to reference familiar concepts such as the horizon or a sunset.

“It's been said that art is the highest form of hope, and I'm driven by that potential. I believe it can be a source of optimism, reflection, revelation and more,” Afsa said.

Growing up in Los Angeles, Afsa attended California Institute of the Arts, where he developed an interest in design and pursued it in his early career. Within design, his interests in and studies of architecture, aesthetics, industrial design and fabrication all have influenced his current body of work.

Even in his photography, Afsa leans into his design background to capture common suburban architecture, a place one might not expect to find great inspiration, but through observation and meticulous composition, he reframes these places to find special moments. Afsa said he is particularly proud to show his early photography, as it is the genesis of the body of work shown in “Suburban Paradise.”

“It's when I started to see concepts emerging, which led to translating those into sculptural work,” Afsa said. “I get so absorbed in making that I remember the time, place, process and feelings involved for each and every one.”

Keshia Turley, assistant curator for SMoCA, had been following Afsa's work for some time before she reached out for a studio visit. During that visit, Turley remembers a conversation with Afsa about the odd surrealism of Arizona neighborhoods, particularly in the dead of summer.

“It was a conversation that lingered with me,” Turley said. “There's a certain allure that exists there certainly, a familiarity for those of us who've lived here long enough, but it can also be disquieting. This exhibition grew from that initial exchange and from a curatorial interest in how suburban environments can shape region-specific cultural identity, personal memory and collective nostalgia.”

That collective nostalgia is one of the reasons Turley loves Afsa's work. She explained how his art evokes a sense of recognition, as well as a kind of temporal slippage, bringing her back to her younger self, trying to make sense of her environment.

“There's a childlike playfulness in his visual vocabulary but also a quiet dissonance,” Turley said. “I hope visitors can find their own connections to his work, whether it's in the familiarity of color, texture, shape or design.”

Afsa's works is an invitation to pause for a moment. The museum staff is carrying forth his approach to color into how they prepare the gallery walls: painting them in subtle, shifting shades that echo the palette of his sculptures — allowing the viewer to feel fully immersed. Afsa hopes those who visit “Suburban Paradise” can find stillness and introspection in his art.

“I hope the viewer can experience play and poetry in the three-dimensional work by viewing it from different distances, angles and lighting,” Afsa said. “By looking from a different perspective, beauty is discovered. It's all around us, in every setting, if we seek it.”

Additional events associated with this exhibition will be announced at a later date. The exhibition runs through Sept. 14, 2025.

SMoCA — named “Best Art Museum” in the Best of Phoenix awards — is located at 7374 E. Second St., Scottsdale, Arizona 85251. It is open Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Visit SMoCA.org for information.

Admission is $13–$16 for non-members; $10–$13 for students, seniors (65+) and veterans; and free for Scottsdale Arts ONE Members, healthcare workers, first responders, and patrons 18 and younger. Admission to the museum is pay-what-you-wish every Thursday and every second Saturday of the month.

