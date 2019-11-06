MEN ARE FROM MARS - WOMEN ARE FROM VENUS LIVE! is coming to the Temple of Music & Art

The Off-Broadway hit comedy Men Are From Mars - Women Are From Venus LIVE!, a one-man fusion of theatre and stand-up that is a light-hearted theatrical comedy based on the No. 1 New York Times best-selling book by John Gray, will be at the Temple of Music & Art, 330 S. Scott Ave., at 4 and 8 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 and at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 16.

Directed by Mindy Cooper and adapted by Eric Coble,Men Are From Mars - Women Are From Venus LIVE!, is a co-production with Arizona Theatre Company (Sean Daniels, Artistic Director; Billy Russo, Managing Director).

Moving swiftly through a series of vignettes, and starring Ryan Drummond, the show covers everything from dating and marriage to the bedroom. This hysterical show will have couples elbowing each other all evening as they see themselves on stage. Sexy and fast paced, this show is definitely for adults, but will leave audiences laughing and giggling like little kids.

When Mars and Venus collide, the adventures are earth-shatteringly hysterical. It's a great recipe for a date night out: a little storytelling blended with some comedy and a dash of sage wisdom from the book. A delicious evening of entertainment!

This is a story of a man who has resisted the advice of John Gray, but a chance meeting with the man himself changed everything. Now he tells his experience with the book and his relationship in this uproarious show.

Tickets for general seating are $60 and are available at the Temple of Music & Art box office or by calling (520) 622-2823.



For more information, visit www.arizonatheatre.org.





