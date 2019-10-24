Local Light Expands Canal Convergence into Old Town

Back for its second year, Local Light continues to expand the artistic footprint of Canal Convergence throughout Old Town Scottsdale.

Started in 2018 by Scottsdale Public Art as an extension of Canal Convergence | Water + Art + Light, the Local Light initiative places temporary, light-based public art installations in or around businesses in Old Town Scottsdale, providing opportunities for local artists to participate in the increasing popularity of Canal Convergence and bringing some of the event's festive atmosphere into Old Town.

"Local Light is a great opportunity for local artists and businesses to become more involved in Canal Convergence and share in the event's success and publicity," said Jennifer Gill, public art manager for Local Light and Canal Convergence.

This year, five new artworks will be installed along Marshall Way, 5th Avenue and Stetson Avenue and inside Scottsdale Fashion Square. Joining the new works is Tempe artist Eli Richard's "Sun Lanterns," which were originally placed in Scottsdale Civic Center Park in the spring of 2018. The multicolored, solar-powered plexiglass lanterns were later installed as part of the first Local Light at the intersection of 3rd Avenue and Marshall Way in Old Town, where they will be located again this year.

The new works for 2019 include the following, from south to north:

• "The Sunset Stack" by The Sunset People (Paradise Valley) - Installed inside Carlson Creek Vineyard Wine Tasting Room, 4142 N. Marshall Way, "The Sunset Stack" features sunset videos from the Creative Commons library that have been customized by The Sunset People and edited into loops to create a one-hour montage displayed on a series of screens.

• "Into the distance" by Francisco Flores (Phoenix) - Placed on a balcony above 7051 E. 5th Ave., "Into the distance" is a light shrine sculpture consisting of nine slim columns that emit pixel-mapped light to create contemplative animations of upward movement.

• "Traverse" by Casey Farina (Phoenix) - Projected onto the windows of Scottsdale Public Art's Canal Convergence Storefront at 7035 E. 5th Ave., "Traverse" is a generative video installation that uses projection mapping and five synchronized projectors to animate figures that traverse the length of the installation, from window to window.

• "Terroir" by Amanda Clayton / Ellipsis Studio (Phoenix) - installed outside LDV Wine Tasting Room, 7134 E. Stetson Drive, "Terroir" features a neon design that follows the outline of the Chiricahua Mountains in southeast Arizona, where the winery's vineyards are located, and an LED design that traces the path of Turkey Creek below.

• "Pocket Dimension" by Daniel Funkhouser (Phoenix) - placed in two locations inside Scottsdale Fashion Square, "Pocket Dimension" includes two enclosed fluorescent panels, illuminated by LEDs and depicting distorted desert imagery through a dreamlike, sci-fantasy reality.

"My experience with Local Light last year was great," said Farina, who is returning for a second year. "It was a major boost to the community to see local artists represented in the Canal Convergence event. Scottsdale Public Art has been supportive of the entire artistic process. As someone who has participated in many public art events, it has been a breath of fresh air to work with a supportive staff, generous funding, and a venue that can accommodate artistic innovation."

Canal Convergence is a free, 10-day, public art event from Nov. 8-17, 2019, at the Scottsdale Waterfront. This immersive art event features 14 large-scale artworks created by local, national and International Artists. Most of the light-based, interactive installations are located on or near the Arizona Canal and reference this year's theme of "The Story of Water."

Canal Convergence is the recipient of the 2019 Gold Grand Pinnacle Award from the International Festivals & Events Association. It is presented by Scottsdale Public Art, a branch of the nonprofit Scottsdale Arts, along with the City of Scottsdale, Salt River Project, Billie Jo + Judd Herberger and Mural Oasis. Local Light received additional project support from Scottsdale Fashion Square and LDV Winery.

"LDV Winery is excited to participate in the Local Light experience again this year," said Peggy Fiandaca, owner and marketing director for LDV Winery. "We chose Old Town Scottsdale for our winery tasting room for many reasons, including the thriving art scene. Our customers appreciate great wine as well as both fine and public art. Our patio is the perfect place to enjoy wine, people watch and enjoy the Local Light experience."

The artworks will be illuminated each night from Oct. 26 through Dec. 31. For more information and to find out about future events associated with Local Light, visit CanalConvergence.com/Local-Light-2019 and follow Scottsdale Public Art on social media.





