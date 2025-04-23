INTO THE WOODS Begins At The Phoenix Theatre Company In May

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Phoenix Theatre Company will present Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's Tony Award-winning musical Into the Woods, running May 21 through July 13, 2025.

A brilliantly imaginative blend of several Brothers Grimm fairy tales, Into the Woods brings together Cinderella, Jack (of beanstalk fame), Little Red Riding Hood, Rapunzel, and a host of other familiar characters in one enchanted forest each searching for a wish to be granted. But as the story unfolds, their dreams begin to unravel, revealing the darker truths behind the tales we've all grown up with.

"Sondheim and Lapine have created a musical that incorporates the lightness and fantastical, farcical elements of fairy tales, with the real life experiences of loss and tragedy," said the show's Director, Karla Koskinen. "The musical reinforces what is most important for human beings to recognize-that we are all responsible for each other. Our actions have an effect on others and the world we inhabit."

As dreams collide and destinies entangle, Into the Woods dares to ask: What happens after "happily ever after?" This hauntingly beautiful musical is filled with wit, wisdom, and one of the most iconic scores in Broadway history.

The cast for Into the Woods at The Phoenix Theatre Company includes Dani Apple*, Nick Barakos*, Elyssa Blonder*, Liam Boyd*, Lauren Carroll, Alyssa Chiarello*, Trisha Ditsworth*, Ellie Barrett Harvey, Savannah Inez, Michael Kary*, Mike Lawler*, Tre Moore, Grace Rogers*, Meggie Siegrist*, Rob Watson, Shonn Wiley*, and Elyse Wolf*.

Understudies and swings include: Amie Bjorklund, Wesley Bradstreet, Brandt Norris, and Delaney Spanko.

"Here adolescents learn hard lessons, adults evolve and perish, and community is finally formed. There will always be giants, but how we respond to them is what ultimately defines us," Koskinen said. "You will be left with the message that 'we are not alone' even death is not an ending as memory remains."

Tickets start at $59 and are on sale now. To purchase, call (602) 254-2151 or visit www.phoenixtheatre.com.

*Denotes members of Actors' Equity Association, the union of professional actors and stage managers.

