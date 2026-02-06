Herberger Theater Center in Phoenix Celebrates Milestone with Five Millionth Guest

🎭 NEW! Arizona Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Arizona & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

This week, the Herberger Theater Center in Downtown Phoenix welcomes its five millionth guest, marking a major milestone in the organization's history since opening its doors in 1989. Reaching five million guests reflects generations of exceptional performing and Resident Companies, as well as countless artists, who have brought the Herberger Theater stages to life and helped shape its enduring cultural impact.

The milestone comes at a moment of renewed momentum. Audience attendance has surged in recent months, with nearly 56,000 guests welcomed since October, and each month marking the highest attendance since the pandemic began in early 2020. Resident Companies have played a significant role in this resurgence, especially Childsplay Theatre, whose productions have accounted for approximately 40 percent of total attendance during this period.

Over the years, the Herberger Theater Center's stages have hosted an extraordinary range of stories, voices, and creative expressions, with each performance contributing to a shared cultural legacy shaped by imagination, courage, and craft. Today, that legacy continues through a vibrant guest experience that places connection, welcome, and discovery at the center of every visit. Whether attending a beloved local production or encountering something entirely new, audiences can expect performances that challenge, delight, and resonate long after the curtain falls.

"Looking ahead, this milestone strengthens our commitment to the future of live performance in our community," said Mark Mettes, President and CEO of Herberger Theater Center. "We are energized by the chance to expand the ways people gather around shared creative experiences, while continuing to support artists and welcome new audiences into the arts. As we celebrate our five millionth guest, we do so with gratitude for the past, enthusiasm for the present, and confidence in the many powerful moments still to come."

The Herberger Theater Center will mark this milestone on Friday, February 6, with First Friday Live: A Night in Japan, a free Community Showcase event that launches a month-long celebration. The evening will feature live taiko drumming, martial arts demonstrations, dance performances, and hands-on activities including origami and watercolor painting. To learn more about attending this event and upcoming performances, visit HerbergerTheater.org.