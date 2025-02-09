Greasepaint Youtheatre Will Present 13

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Geek. Poser. Jock. Beauty Queen. Wannabe. These are the labels that can last a lifetime. With an unforgettable rock score from Tony Award-winning composer, Jason Robert Brown, (Parade, The Last Five Years, Bridges of Madison County) 13 is a musical about fitting in â€“ and standing out!

Evan Goldman is plucked from his fast-paced, preteen New York City life and plopped into a sleepy Indiana town following his parentsâ€™ divorce. Surrounded by an array of simpleminded middle school students, he needs to establish his place in the popularity pecking order. Can he situate himself on a comfortable link of the food chainâ€¦ or will he dangle at the end with the outcasts?!?Â

Director â€“Â Nat Coe, Musical Director â€“Â Mary Ellen Loose,Â Choreographer â€“Â Olivia Feldman, Stage Manager â€“ Taylor Penn.Â *Sensory Sensitive Performances Sponsored by APS!

Adjustments are made to ensure a welcoming and comfortable environment, including sensory modifications, trained staff, and accommodations to enhance the overall experience for every attendee, so they can delight in the magic of live theater.

About Greasepaint Youtheatre

Serving Scottsdale and surrounding communities, Greasepaint Youtheatre programming is designed to develop the life skills and aesthetic knowledge that Youth will carry with them both as Artists and Audiences of Tomorrow. Greasepaintâ€™s mission is to provide unique and compelling theatre experiences that educate and challenge young people to stretch the boundaries of imagination and awareness and achieve a positive sense of self. Maureen Dias-Watson serves as the Producing Artistic Director of Greasepaint Youtheatre.

Comments