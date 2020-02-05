Goldenstein Gallery Will Present Their 1st Friday Finale

Over the past 19 years Goldenstein Gallery has hosted over 200 1st Friday receptions that have been considered a "must do stop" during the 1st Friday Gallery Tour. Known for their talented artists, dynamic art staff and exceptional exhibits curated by Linda Goldenstein, the Gallery is excited to host its final 1st Friday reception with a host of Gallery Artists. This Friday, February 7, from 5-8pm, Goldenstein Gallery is hosting their 1st Friday Finale.

In 2015 Goldenstein Gallery owner Linda Goldenstein was named Art Curator of the acclaimed L'Auberge de Sedona resort and for the past five years the renowned resort and Goldenstein have partnered in creating an unprecedented series of art experiences for guests and visitors. These experiences include life size and monumental sculpture and changing painting exhibits throughout the entire property, a vibrant Artists in Residence program where artists paint and sculpt, weekly painting classes, walking art tours on property and other special events. Featuring many diverse facets, the program has allowed L'Auberge guests and visitors to not only experience beautiful, local art, but also interact with the artists while in the natural beauty of the resort along Oak Creek. Goldenstein and L'Auberge are taking their partnership to a new level. Goldenstein is closing their SR 179 gallery and showing fully at L'Auberge. February 9th is the last day the SR 179 gallery space will be open.

In addition to an eclectic group of artists slated to attend, this is an opportunity to say good-bye to long time staff member Kayla Clements as she will soon be moving home to Michigan.

"As we prepare to focus our exhibitions and art and heart centered events fully to L'Auberge de Sedona we invite guests to join us as we host our final 1st Friday reception at our current location" notes gallery owner Linda Goldenstein "We have many special events and special Artist Receptions at L'Auberge de Sedona slated in the weeks and months ahead but this is our last 1st Friday. We will have Artist's receptions at L'Auberge but not 1st Friday receptions. We invite everyone to visit our Gallery website and sign up for our e-newsletter to keep up to date on happenings. "

Goldenstein will be launching their new "Lunch with an Artist Series" at L'Auberge on February 20th with Shey Khandro. Please contact the gallery for more information or visit GoldensteinArt.com for the full schedule including Khandro's Artist in Residence in February and March and renowned wildlife painter Patricia Griffin painting in residence March 31-April 4. Goldenstein has a rich calendar filling in for 2020.

"We have exciting exhibitions scheduled that include artists in residence Patricia A. Griffin, Ray Tigerman, Ali Mignonne, Shey Khandro, Ben Wright, Syri Hall, Michael Chesley Johnson, Marilyn Bos and more as well as painting classes paired with wine, and partnering with the Sedona Arts Center for Spring and Fall Plein Air Paint Outs creek side," says Linda Goldenstein.

L'Auberge celebrated its 35th year recently and Goldenstein is in their 19th year, so collectively they offer over 50 years of knowledge and a commitment to the best experience possible.

The public is invited to join Goldenstein Gallery on Friday, February 7th, from 5-8pm for their 1st Friday Finale. Connect with local and visiting artists, dance and enjoy both music and artwork along with complimentary refreshments provided by Hideaway House. For information please visit www.GoldensteinArt.com or call 928-204-1765.

For information on Artists, Artwork, Exhibits & Artists in Residence please visit GoldensteinArt.com. Sign up for their monthly E-zine, Instagram and Facebook or call 928-204-1765. Open daily, Goldenstein Gallery's address is 150 State Route 179, at the corner of SR179 and 89A. Voted Best Gallery in Sedona 12 years running and recently named the best place to shop in Sedona by USA Today 10 Best, Goldenstein Gallery is known for its diversity of world-renowned local and regional artists in all media and styles.





