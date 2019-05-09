Fountain Hills Theater Presents DISENCHANTED

Fountain Hills Theater is proud to announce the Arizona Premier of the new musical Disenchanted!

Poisoned apples. Glass slippers. Who needs 'em?! Not Snow White and her posse of disenchanted princesses in the hilarious hit musical that is anything but Grimm. Forget the princesses you think you know. When these royal renegades toss off their tiaras, this hilariously subversive, not-for-the-kiddies musical cleverly reveals what really happened 'ever after'!

OMFG! (Oh, My Fairy Godmother!) Disenchanted!, the Off-Broadway production played to sold out houses, rave reviews, and several NYC award nominations including 'Outstanding Off-Broadway Musical' (Outer Critics Circle Awards), 'Best New Off-Broadway Musical' (Off Broadway Alliance Awards), and two Lucille Lortel Awards nominations ('Best Lead Actress' and 'Best Featured Actress'). 'DIS!' also received a nod from Playbill, making the list of 'Best of the Year - 2014'

Disenchanted! is produced by Leah Klein, directed by Peter J. Hill, musically directed by Robin Peterson and choreographed by Noel Irick. It stars Brandi Bigley, Elizabeth Bridgewater, Breanna Ghostone, Erica Glenn, Juli Gore, Ariana Iniguez, Tina Khalil, Leah Klein, Anna Sell and Kori Stearns

Disenchanted! will play May 10 - 26, 2019. Performances are Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30PM and Sundays at 2PM. Individual tickets are $30.00 for Adults and $12.00 for Youth 17 and under. Seniors receive a $5.00 discount on all Thursday and Saturday performances. Group rates and student rush discounts are available. Veteran and Active Duty discounts. All performances are at Fountain Hills Theater on its Mainstage Too at 11445 N. Saguaro Blvd. (The Corner of Saguaro and Rand). Tickets are available through the Theater Box Office at (480) 837-9661 x3 or by visiting fhtaz.org. Box Office Hours are 12:00PM-5:00 PM Tuesday through Friday and 10:00am-5:00pm on Saturdays. For additional information not contained in this press release, please call Fountain Hills Theater Artistic Director, Peter J. Hill at (480) 837-9661 EXT. 7.

Disenchanted! is presented through Special Arrangement with Dennis T. Giacino.

ABOUT FOUNTAIN HILLS THEATER

Fountain Hills Theater presents 3 regularly scheduled seasons of productions in their two theaters. The Theater's year-round offering includes Mainstage, Mainstage Too!, and Youth productions. Additionally, special events, community outreach, and educational arts programming for our youth is also offered. The Mainstage (often called the "big" theater ) seats 130 and is devoted to medium and large-scale popular musicals and plays including the best of Broadway and Off-Broadway. No seat is more than 35 feet from the stage. The Youth/Mainstage Too! (also called the "little" theater) is a smaller, more intimate 90-seat, thrust style auditorium that offers thought-provoking, inspiring and sometimes challenging productions including Broadway musicals, original plays, musicals, and art works. Most of the youth productions are performed in the more intimate, smaller theater. Both stages often run productions concurrently. Special events are offered throughout the season on both stages as well as in community centers. The Theater has been in operation as a professionally-directed community theater for over 30 years. The Mission of Fountain Hills Theater is "to engage, inspire and entertain diverse audiences, train and support our youth, and celebrate the essential power of the performing arts." Fountain Hills Theater is a 501(c)(3) organization. All gifts are tax deductible. The Theater is 100% funded by ticket sales and donations. Volunteer opportunities are available. Fountain Hills Theater is located at 11445 N. Saguaro Blvd., Fountain Hills, AZ 85268. Phone: 480.837.9661. Fax: 480.837.5972. The Box Office is open Tues.-Sat., 12pm-5pm. The website is fhtaz.org.

Photo: The Princess Posse! Clockwise from Upper left Elizabeth Bridgewater as Sleeping Beauty, Leah Klein as Rapunzel, Tina Khalil as Princess Badroulbadour, Ariana Iniguez as Pocahontas, Juli Gore as The Little Mermaid, Brandi Bigley as Snow White, Erica Glenn as Cinderella, Brianna Ghostone as The Princess Who Kissed the Frog, Anna Sell as Mulan and Kori Stearns as Belle.





