Fountain Hills Theater Announces First Post-Shutdown Production BROADWAY DRIVE-IN THEATRE

Fountain Hills Theater has announced two "firsts" in one!: their first post-shutdown production; and what is arguably possibly the very first live "Drive-In" Broadway revue...ever!

Attendees remain in their vehicles, with sound broadcast on an FM closed-circuit

radio signal to tune in to from within your vehicle!

Meant to be enjoyed by the whole family, Broadway Drive-in Theatre was conceived by the FHT Staff as a way to ensure "the show must go on," even in times of challenge. Says Peter J. Hill, "After having been shuttered since March 26, it is only natural that our patrons and actors throughout the Valley are craving social interaction, yet will hesitate to participate in social gatherings as our state reopens. Broadway Drive-in Theatre is our exciting contribution to begin easing back with a one-of-a-kind experience for both performers and audience."

Reminescent of drive-in movie theatres of the past but with an important twist, Broadway Drive-in Theatre attendees will enjoy the live production from the comfort of their vehicle. Some of the valley's best performers will entertain on the specially-constructed outdoor stage, provided by sponsor, Kern Entertainment. The sound for the production will be broadcast on an FM closed-circuit radio signal through their vehicle's sound system.

Hit Broadway and pop tunes will be sung by favorite FHT performers, including Jennifer Adams, Jesse Berger, Kathleen Berger, Summer Beckman, Victoria Fairclough, Alex Gonzalez, Nicholas Hambruch, Peter J. Hill, Noél Irick, Leah Klein, Britt Powell, Kim Rickels, Sophia Vanella, and Michael Wallot.

In keeping with social distancing protocol, tickets are available only by advance purchase by phone (480.837.9661 x3) or online at fhtaz.org. Patrons will be asked to show their receipt on their phone or via a print-out through the window of their vehicle at lot entrance. Patrons may bring their own food/drinks. Tickets are $30 per vehicle (no per person charge) + $3.00 handling fee. Only 30 spots per performance are available for this fun, entertaining and completely contactless experience.

11445 N Saguaro Blvd., Fountain Hills, AZ 85268. Thurs. - Sat., May 28, 29, 30. Lot opens 7:30pm. Show starts 8pm. ON SALE NOW! $30 per vehicle. Limited to 30 vehicles per performance. Tickets online at fhtaz.org or call 480.837.9661 x3. Not available in person.





