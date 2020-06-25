Desert Stages Theatre to Host Second Session of Summer Camp

Desert Stages Theatre will be hosting the second session of their three session Summer Camp beginning on Monday June 29th, 2020 and coming off of a SOLD OUT first session. The theme for session 2 is Gerry Cullity's Cinderella and will be held at the Scottsdale Plaza Resort, the new location for DST's 2020 Summer Camp. Children ages 6 -12 are encouraged to participate in DST's annual summer camp where they will receive hands-on theatrical training in a non-competitive, fun environment.

DST is going to great lengths to ensure the safety and well-being of each child with strict COVID-19 structures in place including staggering check-in and check-out times, checking all participants' temperature upon arrival, conducting verbal health screenings of each participant, requiring all campers to wear masks upon arrival and all staff to wear masks for the duration of the camp session, ensuring all campers and staff maintain a six foot physical distance from each other, frequently disinfecting common areas and requiring routine hand washing and sanitizing throughout the day. Please visit DesertStages.org for more information.

For this year's Summer Camp, DST has partnered with The Scottsdale Plaza Resort (SPR), located at Scottsdale Road and Indian Bend Road in Scottsdale, AZ. The resort offers a gateway to a unique and authentic desert experience in Arizona. SPR is offering some incredible staycation specials including resort credit and waived resort fees. Mention Desert Stages Theatre when booking. For more info visit scottsdaleplaza.com

To register please visit desertstages.org/summer-camp/. Registration prices are $415 per child for the first session, $390 for a second child or second session.

