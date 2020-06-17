Deadline Extended For Scottsdale's Community Arts Grant Program

Scottsdale Arts has extended the application deadline for its Community Arts Grant Program, which provides funding to nonprofit arts and cultural organizations in Scottsdale and throughout the Valley for projects that serve the Scottsdale community. The new deadline is June 26, 2020, at 11:59 p.m. mountain standard time.

In 2019, Scottsdale Arts awarded $100,000 to 14 different organizations for general operating support and projects during the 2019-20 fiscal year.

Applicants may submit grant requests for activities that will take place between July 1, 2020, and June 30, 2021. An all-volunteer committee of arts, community and business leaders will review the applications and make recommendations for funding to the Scottsdale Arts Board of Trustees.

The application opened online on Monday, April 6, at Award Alley. Information and guidelines are available online at www.ScottsdaleArts.org/about/community-arts-grant-program.

For questions regarding the program or application, contact Cassandra Buruato, Community Arts Grant administrator, at 480-874-4610 or CassandraB@ScottsdaleArts.org.

The grants are funded by the City of Scottsdale and administered by Scottsdale Arts, a nonprofit organization that includes Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art (SMoCA), Scottsdale Public Art and Scottsdale Arts Learning & Innovation.

