Cirque Du Soleil Cancels AXEL In Prescott Valley

Taking into consideration the WHO and CDC's recommendation for social distancing as well as the escalation of the COVID-19 epidemic, Cirque du Soleil will not be performing AXEL as scheduled at the Findlay Toyota Center from March 19-21, 2020.

All ticket holders for AXEL in Prescott Valley will receive official notice on how to proceed with the change of date by their original point of purchase. If you have purchased your tickets through the Ticketmaster or via their call center, please note that you will automatically be refunded on the credit card used for the purchase.

The touring division at Cirque du Soleil will be working to reschedule these dates in the upcoming weeks. In consultation with local authorities and our business partners, Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group is committed to provide a work and performance environment that will meet the highest standards of health and safety in this evolving situation worldwide.

Our organization continues to monitor the situation and will share additional information to our loyal Cirque fans as needed. For any other questions, please contact the box office or our Customer Service team at 1-877-9 CIRQUE (1-877-924-7783).







