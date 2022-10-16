Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Oct. 16, 2022 Â 

Childsplay's SELENA MARIA SINGS Returns Next Weekend Childsplay Theatre, a pioneer in theatre for youth since 1977, brings Selena Maria Sings back to the theater in its 46th season.

Opening in October, Childsplay (in co-production with Magik Theatre in San Antonio, Texas) will begin its season with Selena Maria Sings-a new work written by celebrated playwright Miriam Gonzales, featuring original music by Las Cafeteras' Daniel French. The play is getting a second chance at a debut this season, after its world premiere faced the continued repercussions of the pandemic in 2021. Selena Maria Sings tells the story of Selena Maria, a young songwriter living amid the legacy of Tejano superstar Selena Quintanilla. Through the help of her cousin and a few others along the way, Selena Maria finds her voice. It is a moving story of music, family, immense love, and the strength it takes to be yourself.

Tickets start at $13 and are on sale now. Selena Maria Sings runs weekends, October 22nd through November 5th.

The show will feature Jillian Sainz in the role of Selena Maria, Melissa Gonzalez as Felly/Mrs. Coleman, Isabella Montes as Cissy, as well as local actors Luz Navarro as Vicky/Olga/The Moon Goddess and Carlos Sanchez Beltran as Rudy/Herman/Mr. Castillo/Minion. Selena Maria Sings is directed by Arizona-native and former Childsplay ensemble member, AndrÃ©a Morales. It is recommended for children ages 9 and up.

SELENA MARIA SINGS

Weekends, October 22 - November 5, 2022
Herberger Theater Center - Stage West

Performance Schedule
Sat, October 22 @ 1PM - $13 Storybook Preview
Sat, October 22 @ 4PM - Opening Performance
Sun, October 23 @ 1PM
Sat, October 29 @ 1PM
Sat, October 29 @ 4PM
Sun, October 30 @ 1PM - ASL Interpretation Available
Sat, November 5 @ 1PM
Sat, November 5 @ 4PM

All performances held at the Herberger Theater Center, 222 E. Monroe Street in Phoenix. Tickets start at $13 and are on sale at childsplayaz.org.

About Childsplay:

Childsplay, Inc. is a nonprofit theatre company of professional, adult artists who perform for and teach young audiences and their families. The mission of Childsplay is "to create theatre so strikingly original in form, content or both, that it instills in young people an enduring awe, love and respect for the medium, thus preserving imagination and wonder, the hallmarks of childhood which are keys to the future. For more information, visit https://www.childsplayaz.org.

