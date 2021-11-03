Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Childsplay Opens RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER This Weekend

pixeltracker

Performances run November 7 - December 24 at Herberger Theater Center.

Nov. 3, 2021  

Childsplay Opens RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER This Weekend

Childsplay, one of the nation's leading theatre companies for young audiences, presents a new musical for the holidays, RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER, November 7 - December 24 at Herberger Theater Center. Tickets start at $13 and are on sale at childsplayaz.org/rudolph.

The holiday classic, produced for the first time in this region, soars off the screen in this musical adaptation of the beloved television special. Adapted by Robert Penola, with music and lyrics by Johnny Marks, RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER is filled with holiday hits including "Holly Jolly Christmas," and the beloved title song, Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer. The musical features all of the favorite characters including Santa and Mrs. Claus, Hermey the Elf, Bumble the Abominable Snow Monster, Clarice, Yukon Cornelius and, of course, Rudolph.

It's an adventure that teaches us that what makes you different can be what makes you special.

Because of his shiny nose, Rudolph doesn't feel like he belongs in Christmastown and sets off to find a place that accepts him. Along his journey, he encounters fellow misfits, only to realize that home is where he has belonged the whole time. When a storm threatens to keep Santa's sleigh from taking flight, what makes Rudolph different turns out to be what helps him save Christmas!

Tickets start at $13 and are on sale at childsplayaz.org.


Related Articles View More Phoenix Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
BroadwayWorld.com Logo Tank Top
BroadwayWorld.com Logo Tank Top
Hamilton Unisex Gold Star Show Tee
Hamilton Unisex Gold Star Show Tee
Anastasia Teal Journey Tank
Anastasia Teal Journey Tank

More Hot Stories For You

  • Photos: Get a First Look at the National Tour of THE PROM!
  • SHOWING UP Will Be Performed at Middlebury's Town Hall Theater This Month
  • More Than 200 Artists To Take Part In United South End Artists' Annual South End Open Studios November 13 + 14
  • Bob Stannard & Those Dangerous Bluesmen Announced At The Vergennes Opera House