Childsplay Opens RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER This Weekend

Childsplay, one of the nation's leading theatre companies for young audiences, presents a new musical for the holidays, RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER, November 7 - December 24 at Herberger Theater Center. Tickets start at $13 and are on sale at childsplayaz.org/rudolph.

The holiday classic, produced for the first time in this region, soars off the screen in this musical adaptation of the beloved television special. Adapted by Robert Penola, with music and lyrics by Johnny Marks, RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER is filled with holiday hits including "Holly Jolly Christmas," and the beloved title song, Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer. The musical features all of the favorite characters including Santa and Mrs. Claus, Hermey the Elf, Bumble the Abominable Snow Monster, Clarice, Yukon Cornelius and, of course, Rudolph.

It's an adventure that teaches us that what makes you different can be what makes you special.

Because of his shiny nose, Rudolph doesn't feel like he belongs in Christmastown and sets off to find a place that accepts him. Along his journey, he encounters fellow misfits, only to realize that home is where he has belonged the whole time. When a storm threatens to keep Santa's sleigh from taking flight, what makes Rudolph different turns out to be what helps him save Christmas!

