CARRIE Comes to Glendale

The Brelby Theatre Company located in Historic Downtown Glendale, is bringing Carrie the Musical to the stage this Valentine's Day. Based on Stephen King's bestselling novel, Carrie the Musical features a book by Lawrence D. Cohen, lyrics by Dean Pitchford, and music by Michael Gore.

"We're all familiar with the classic prom scene that has made this story iconic," says director Shelby Maticic. "King's story digs into some deeper themes that are incredibly relevant today, from the darker side of high school politics, to the dangers of religious fanaticism, to the snowball effect that cruelty can cause. This is not a campy parody of the film. It's an honest look at what can happen when we succumb to the pressure to fit in and ignore what's right."

Carrie White is a misfit. At school, she's an outcast who's bullied by the popular crowd, and virtually invisible to everyone else. At home, she's at the mercy of her loving but cruelly over-protective mother. But Carrie's just discovered she's got a special power, and if pushed too far, she's not afraid to use it.

Carrie the Musical features direction and choreography by Shelby Maticic, and music direction by Helen Morris. With performances by Ali Giordano as Carrie White, DeAnna McMahan as Margaret White, Ixy Utpadel as Sue Snell, Noah Lanouette as Tommy Ross, Jesse Pike as Chris Hargensen, Nicholas Earl as Billy Nolan, Kiley Bishop as Miss Gardner, Riley Jarol as Frieda, Trystynn Burt as Helen, Ronda Felton as Norma, Gordon Barsotta-Northern as George, Bear Golden as Stokes, and Kyle Wallenberg as Freddy. The role of Mr. Stephens will be played by Kevin Fenderson on 2/14-2/16, 2/21 and 2/23, and by Michael Moramarco on 2/22 and 2/28-3/1.

BOX OFFICE: Show dates are Feb 14-15, 21-22, 28-29 @ 7:30pm

Feb 15-16, 22-23, 29 & March 1 @ 2:00pm

Tickets are available for $30, and can be purchased by visiting the official website at http://brelby.com/. Admission to Carrie the Musical is included in the benefits of our subscription packages. For more information, please visit http://brelby.com/pass/. The Brelby Playhouse is located at 7154 N 58th Dr, Glendale, AZ 85301





Related Articles Shows View More Phoenix Stories

More Hot Stories For You