BWW Review: The Wick Theatre Set To Open Season With Hot Shoe Shuffle

Off Broadway enthusiasts are increasingly adding the tag South Broadway to denote the fact that first rate productions are being mounted by creative and savvy theater owners in their audience friendly state of the art venues in South Florida. The Wick Theatre In Boca Raton is one of the newest and most glamorous. I was recently there for the dress rehearsal of the season opener Hot Shoe Shuffle. The Wick audience is in for a fabulous evening of song and dance with an unbelievable display of talent on it's stage. Bravo to Producer Marilyn Wick, Director Jonathan Van Dyke, Choreographer Justin M. Lewis, Jason Tucker musical director and a very talented cast. The show runs October 17- November 10. Check out the photos.

Hot Shoe Shuffle is an all tapping, all singing, all laughing big band extravaganza.

In 1992 the musical created by David Atkins tapped it's way onto the stage in Sydney, Australia. The show became an instant success. The popularity of the show inspired a London production that resulted in an Olivier Awards for best choreography and a nomination for Best Musical Production. Most recently

Producer Marilynn Wick has had the show on her radar for some time. After the success of last seasons Crazy For You and the overwhelming request for more tap dancing, The Wick found the right fit to open it's seventh season in Hot Shoe Shuffle.

Director Jonathan Van Dyke, coincidentally worked with the David Atkins on the spectacular closing ceremony of The Commonwealth Games in Glasgow Scotland. He was so pleased to connect again when The Wick obtained the rights. "I have a dynamic partner in Justin M. Lewis. He is one of the most sought after studio choreographers and I had been aware of his work in the tap world for some time. He was a highlight on NBC's World of Dance, and I knew he would be the right talent to take this on. Between the two of us, I think we have assembled an extraordinary cast."

Sean McGibbon, Alex Kidder and Rocky Duvall lead the company that also includes

Thomas Sutter, Kurt Csolak, Jared Sprague, Michael Sakelos, Jonathan Eisele, Austin Carroll, Meg Frost and Mitchel Burns.

The other star of the show is the music! There will be a dynamic band led by musical director and conductor Jason Tucker hitting all the right notes to achieve that big band feel that makes the show so unforgettable. The song list features This Joint Is Jumping, AIn't Misbehavin', Puttin' on the Ritz, Birth of the Blues, Shall We Dance, and Accentuate the Positive.

The Wick is working on an arrangement to tour the production after it closes here in Boca Raton. Catch it now before it taps it's way across the country and beyond !

HOT SHOE SHUFFLE. October 17- November 10

Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff



Jonathan Van Dyke, Director & Marilyn Wick, Producer



Justin M. Lewis, Choreographer & Jonathan Van Dyke, director



