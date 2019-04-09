BWW Review: CONNECTED: THE JOE POLISH STORY ~ A Story of Courage and The Journey From Addiction To Correction and Connection

Joe Polish is not an ordinary man. He was, though, at one time...ordinary. Early on in his ultimately blessed and transformed life. One of millions of characters stuck in a sad story of abuse and addiction. One, however, who propelled himself from that turbulence into a whirlwind of fame and fortune.

How Joe became the extra-ordinary man whose redemption and altruism has made him a mentor and friend to the rich and famous is the focus of Nick Nanton's revealing biopic, CONNECTED: THE JOE POLISH STORY.

Connection is the operative word at the core of the film, premiering at the Phoenix Film Festival on April 12th and 13th. It is the principle and practice that underpins Polish's pathway to success as an icon of marketing, a motivational influencer, and a philanthropist.

Among the series of testimonials from proteges and alpha leaders in the worlds of finance and industry, there's a conversation with Tony Robbins, one of the kings of self-help and life coaching, that virtually pinpoints the secret to Success and, in turn, reflects the key to Polish's virtuous achievements. For those that complain about why things don't work out, Robbins offers this advice: "Divorce the story of your limitations and marry the truth of your unlimited capacity. The whole game changes."

Between plaudits from the likes of the Virgin Group's Richard Branson, Arianna Huffington, Paul Mitchell's John Paul Jones DeJoria, and direct response guru Jay Abraham, Nanton, an eleven-time Emmy Award winner, draws out in entertaining detail the sequence of Polish's life-changing shift from divorcing his limitations to marrying his potential.

From beginning to end, Polish is the rock star of the flick. Totally affable, witty, philosophical, reflective ~ a driving force of nature. The best moments of the film involve his candid and colorfully articulated guided tour of his evolution from a wild kid from Mesa, Arizona to his failed effort as a rug man (Superior Carpet Care), and the epiphany that led him to a dramatic turnaround of the company and launched him on the pathway to his destiny.

As the intellect and spirit behind aptly-named Pirhana Marketing and the Genius Network ~ "where high level entrepreneurs go to get their next big breakthrough with access to connection, contribution, and collaboration" ~ Polish is revealed as what I would call an "entrepreneurial creative." The camera takes the viewer behind the scenes and into the classrooms where Polish works his inspirational magic. We see a man in love with his life's work and his work's life. An explorer who will as willingly step into a cryogenic bath for physical relief (having learned that "the issues are in the tissues") as give of himself in service to those with addictions. A serious man, but also an individual who can rightfully be called a "joyful eccentric."

As much as the film is about Joe Polish, it is also a deft and incisive portrayal of the driving forces behind and the distinctive ingredients that constitute the entrepreneur and differentiate him/her from others. To this end, the film is chock full of motivational messages ~ the kind that frame office walls with pictures of waterfalls and eagles and exhortations like Make It Happen or Be the Bridge.

Yet, what distinguishes this film is the overview of Polish's life-changing advisories and the attributes that frame him not only as an entrepreneurial genius but also as a healer ~ walking his talk and giving selflessly to others. He is the fulfillment of what Branson refers to when he declares, "There are people who will rise from their suffering and become angels. Others will darken out."

Polish, seemingly always of good cheer and optimism, shares the learnings from his lows and highs that may serve as welcome insights for others: that "all dysfunctions derive from childhood crises;" that a meaningful and happy life requires not life-work balance but life-work integration; that "sickness" arises from the "secrets" that stay bottled up and become toxic; that sharing these secrets in a safe place with trusted people is the pathway to healing." The beauty of it all is that Polish has created the safe places and chased away the toxic secrets so that his students can be free to be and become.

The bottom line: For a boost to the spirit and a refreshing introduction to a unique personality, I recommend CONNECTED: THE JOE POLISH STORY.

Photo credit to JoePolish.com

Phoenix Film Festival ~ April 12th-13th ~ http://www.phoenixfilmfestival.com/ ~ 602-955-6444 ~ office@phxfilm.com ~ Venue: Harkins Scottsdale 101, 7000 E. Mayo Blvd., Phoenix





