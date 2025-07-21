BEETLEJUICE JR. Hits The Stage At Musical Theatre Of Anthem This September

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Musical Theatre of Anthem will present Beetlejuice JR. this fall, bringing the ghost-with-the-most to the stage in a frightfully funny new production based on the hit Broadway musical and beloved film. Performances run from September 18 through September 27, 2025, at MTA’s theater space in Anthem, Arizona.

With a cast of award-winning young performers ages 8 to 18, this junior adaptation follows the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teen dealing with grief and a serious obsession with the afterlife. When Lydia moves into a haunted house and enlists the help of Beetlejuice, a mischievous demon with a flair for chaos, things quickly spiral into a supernatural whirlwind of fun and pandemonium.

The production is helmed by Co-Director/Choreographer Lyndsie Clymer and Co-Director/Vocal Director Jackie Hammond, with additional creative support from Assistant Choreographer Tracey Brown, Assistant Vocal Director/Co-Production Stage Manager Julia Hughes, Co-Production Stage Manager Elleia Carter, and Production Manager Melissa Davis.

Performances will take place at Musical Theatre of Anthem, 42201 N. 41st Drive, Suite B100, Anthem, AZ 85086. Showtimes are scheduled for Thursday, September 18 at 7:00 p.m.; Friday, September 19 at 7:00 p.m.; Saturday, September 20 at 1:00 p.m., 4:00 p.m., and 7:00 p.m.; Sunday, September 21 at 1:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m.; Thursday, September 25 at 7:00 p.m.; Friday, September 26 at 7:00 p.m.; and Saturday, September 27 at 11:00 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

General admission tickets are $30 and may be purchased online at https://musicaltheatreofanthem.org/tickets/. Audience members requiring ADA seating should contact the box office directly at mtatickets@yahoo.com.

Beetlejuice JR. is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI).