Arizona Theatre Matters' Summer Festival Begins Today!

The Arizona Theatre Matters' summer festival launches today, with performances continuing through July 31.

As Festival Director Jeanmarie Simpson says of the Summer Festival -"truly gorgeous Pandemic-inspired - expertly edited - not your 2020 Zoom experiences".

The lineup? Variety, love, comedy abound, timelessness, love, and a One-Man Stage Show:

UNDER MILK WOOD

by Dylan Thomas

Provocative, humorous and not unlike cold splash of water on a hot day because of its compelling invite into a Welsh fishing village, Llareggub with its array of unique town people, and Dylan Thomas' gift of the art of language and style to draw you in. Kenneth Welsh stars.

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

Frolic, drink, love, hang out with fairies and fall in love again and again in ATM's sendup of this classical Shakespeare play while you sit in your home on a hot, midsummer day.

BILL ROBISON'S ONE MAN SHOW

This performance will have you rolling in your chair with his non-stop journey where "microphones come to life, music stands disintegrate..."and comedy abound brings a lighter side of life to the hot day.

UNEXPECTED

by Arizona playwright John Perovich

This magical dark comedy about love and its questions, chance, and unexpected turns and surprises.

Opening today and playing throughout July. Pay What You Can or Festival Pass at arizonatheatrematters.org/now-playing.