Arizona Theatre Matters Announces WHEN CHURCHYARDS YAWN Raffle

When Churchyards Yawn, a new "divine comedy" is having a reading on July 16th and will then announce the winner of a $250 Time Market gift certificate raffle prize.

Raffle tickets are $15 and proceeds benefit Arizona Theatre Matters, a radically inclusive non-profit theatre company. There will be only 50 tickets sold.

"The reading is free, though we're always grateful for donations," said Churchyards playwright and director, Jeanmarie Simpson. "Arizona Theatre Matters commissioned the play and will be producing the full performance, so it makes sense that they'd get the proceeds from this raffle. Meanwhile, I wish I was allowed to buy tickets - I always visit Time Market when I'm in Tucson. The atmosphere is so great - we do a lot of brainstorming while eating and drinking there. But they have a fantastic website and offer online shopping, so even if you don't live in Tucson, you can order some great stuff."

Arizona Theatre Matters creates theatre and stage-to-film accessible to everyone. Designed for performance in profoundly theatrical contexts, our work empowers people traditionally excluded as artists and patrons - with disabilities, BIPOC, LGBTQ+. Our conviction is that the natural diversity of people necessitates a universal access approach. We are committed to the notion that art saves lives when it illuminates underrepresented and misunderstood communities and amplifies historically silenced voices. We share our stories of struggle and triumph globally by publishing our work on international platforms, including YouTube, with translations in 300 written languages and Sign Language.

Tickets may be purchased online at atm.betterworld.org.

RAFFLE WINNER ANNOUNCED

Saturday, July 16, 2022

4101 E. Valencia Tucson 85706

FREE ADMISSION (donations gratefully accepted)

Please arrive by 5:00 p.m. Reading begins at 5:15 p.m. Complimentary food and drink provided. The reading will be followed by a discussion with the audience.