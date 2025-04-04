Arizona Theatre Company Announces Leadership Transitions And National Executive Director Search

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Arizona Theatre Company has announced the upcoming departures of two key leaders: Executive Director Geri Wright and Chief Development and Marketing Officer Paula Taylor. After five and a half years of strategic growth and reorganization, ATC is well-positioned for its next era of expansion and sustainability.

Both leaders are leaving ATC in a strong financial position, with an exciting upcoming season and a clear vision for the future. Kasser Family Artistic Director Matt August will continue to lead the organization alongside the Board of Trustees, Officers and the senior leadership team while a national search for a new Executive Director is underway.

Leadership Transitions

Geri Wright, who has served as Executive Director alongside August, will step down on June 1, 2025, to focus on personal family priorities, taking a position as Chief Development and Marketing Officer at Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center. Since joining ATC, Wright has played a vital role in shaping the company's strategic direction, reducing the deficit, and reinforcing its standing as Arizona's premier professional theatre. She was instrumental in ATC's transition to Tempe Center for the Arts (TCA), expanding the theatre's presence in the Phoenix metro area and securing a home that fosters artistic collaboration and audience engagement.

Paula Taylor, a driving force behind ATC's fundraising, branding, and audience development, will also step away to pursue new professional opportunities. Under her leadership, ATC successfully merged its marketing and development teams, enhancing donor relations, audience engagement, and institutional growth. Her work was pivotal in launching the "Bring Us Back to Live" campaign during the COVID pandemic.

"Geri and Paula are two of my favorite people I've ever worked with," said August. "They have been incredible partners as we faced challenges and created amazing opportunities for ATC. I couldn't have been luckier, and I will miss them dearly. ATC is now in a great position to grow into the next chapter. I'm grateful for everything they did to get us here and excited for what's to come."

A Trustee-led committee has begun a national search for a new Executive Director to guide ATC in its next chapter. During this transition, August will continue providing artistic and organizational leadership, working closely with ATC's officers and staff to ensure continuity and momentum.

ATC Poised for a Bold Future

This leadership transition comes at a time of tremendous momentum and opportunity for ATC:

The Rise Above Campaign -This major capacity-building initiative to ensure ATC's long-term success was unveiled to the public in late March after raising more than half of its $6 million, two-year goal through board members and major donors.

World Premiere of Bob and Jean: A Love Story - ATC currently has on stage in Tucson, and coming Apr. 19 in Tempe is the world premiere of Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning playwright Robert Schenkkan's newest play, furthering ATC's longtime commitment to championing new works.

A strong financial foundation - ATC announced its 58th Season Mar. 18 and currently has renewals and new subscriptions on sale. The company is heading into the 2025/2026 Season with stability and resources for growth.

"We will greatly miss Geri and Paula and are incredibly grateful for all they have done to advance ATC," said Board of Trustees Chair Pat Engels. "At the same time, this transition presents an exciting

opportunity to usher in new leadership and fresh perspectives as we enter ATC's next chapter. With their strong foundation and Matt August's continued leadership, ATC is well-positioned for growth, innovation, and a greater impact on our community."

She notes that this moment represents a pivotal opportunity to usher in fresh leadership and vision while building on the solid foundation established over the last several years

About Arizona Theatre Company

Arizona Theatre Company's (ATC) performances provide space for individuals to share moments of joy, communion, and relief. The company's diverse range of productions invites audiences to connect, offering an escape from daily pressures and a chance to rediscover the power of community through laughter, love, and reflection. Founded in 1966 and celebrating its 57th season, ATC is led by Kasser Family Artistic Director Matt August and Executive Director Geri Wright. ATC is the only League of Resident Theatres (LORT) member in Arizona; operating in Tucson and Phoenix, and is the preeminent professional theatre in Arizona, recognized as the Official Arizona State Theatre. More at atc.org.

