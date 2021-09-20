Arizona Masterworks Chorale Announces 2021-22 Season

Arizona Masterworks Chorale, led by its new Music Director, Scott Youngs, announces its 2021-22 Season, American Beauty.

Featuring exquisite choral music written by American composers and inspired by aspects of our great country, the season kicks off November 6 and 7 with From the Heartland followed by the Arizona Masterworks Chorale's holiday program A New England Christmas in December.

The new year brings Love from Sea to Sea with songs of love celebrating Valentine's Day Weekend, and concludes with "New Works: Made in America," inspired by the hard-working, innovative individuals who built our nation.

Arizona Masterworks Chorale concerts will be held in venues around the Valley, including St. Mary's Episcopal Church, All Saints' Episcopal Church and Faith Lutheran Church in Phoenix, as well as Ascension Lutheran Church where it is the choir-in-residence and Christ Church of the Ascension Episcopal, in Paradise Valley.

Tickets for all concerts are $15 and $20 and are on sale at arizonamasterworks.com

For more information on the Arizona Masterworks Chorale and to subscribe to their email newsletter, visit arizonamasterworks.com.