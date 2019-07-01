Arizona Citizens For The Arts Names 19 Legislative Arts Champions

Nineteen Arizona legislators from districts across the state have been named Arts Champions for their advocacy and support for arts funding and education during the recently concluded state legislative session.

The bi-partisan group of senators and representatives was instrumental in the legislature approving a $2 million appropriation to the Arizona Arts Trust, which will be used by the Arizona Commission on the Arts (ACA) to provide grant support to nonprofit arts and cultural organizations across the state.

The legislature also overwhelmingly approved the creation of a state seal for arts proficiency, which will be developed by the Arizona Department of Education and the state Board of Education to be affixed to the diplomas of graduating high school students who meet the requirements of rigorous study in the arts.

Five Democrats and 14 Republicans from the Arizona Senate and House of Representatives were chosen "for their bipartisan and collaborative efforts to ensure critical funding for the arts that benefits the whole state and recognizes the value of achievement in arts education," said Catherine "Rusty" Foley, executive director of Arizona Citizens for the Arts. "We are grateful that they voted in the best interests of the citizens of Arizona."

Each legislator will receive an award at events scheduled in September, October and November throughout the state.

Members of the Arizona Senate receiving the award are: Senate President Karen Fann (R-District 1), Lela Alston (D-District 24), Kate Brophy McGee (R-District 28), Heather Carter (R-District 15), Paul Boyer (R-District 20), David Bradley (D-District 10).

Members of the House of Representatives receiving the award are: Speaker of the House Rusty Bowers (R-District 25), Jay Lawrence (R-District 23), Bob Thorpe (R-District 6), John Allen (R-District 15) , Michele Udall (R-District 25), Regina Cobb (R-District 5), Walt Blackman (R-District 6), Cesar Chavez (D-District 29), Ben Toma (R-District 22), Dave Cook (R-District 8), TJ Shope (R-District 8), Domingo DeGrazia (D-District 13), Charlene Fernandez (D-District 4).

For more information, visit www.azcitizensforthearts.org





