AIN'T MISBEHAVIN', THE ROOMMATE And More Set for Arizona Theatre Company 2025/2026 Season

Arizona Theatre Company has unveiled the titles for its 58th season. The 2025/2026 season will open with Deceived, adapted from Patrick Hamilton's 1938 play Gaslight by Johnna Wright and Patty Jamieson (Three Musketeers). As a young woman begins to question her reality, she fights to find the truth amid the illusions that surround her.

Next up is the U.S. Premiere of Heist by Arun Lakra. In the style of great caper films like Ocean's Eleven, The Italian Job, and The Sting, this show delivers thrills and intrigue to live audiences. Heist is a high-stakes adventure that will keep the audience on the edge of their seats until the very end.

To kick off 2026, ATC opens Ain't Misbehavin', a Tony Award-winning musical revue highlighting the great hits of Fats Walter. With songs like The Joint is Jumpin', I Can't Give You Anything but Love, The Jitterbug Waltz and more, this show is a rhythm-driven ride through legendary jazz jams.

The season continues with The Roommate by Jen Silverman. One of the funniest plays from Broadway last season, The Roommate is a clever and unexpected comedy that explores the power of reinvention and second chances when two women find themselves living together for "Chapter Three" of their lives.

Finally, Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors by Gordon Greenberg and Steve Rosen brings the season to a bloody fun close in a fast-paced, laugh-out-loud, Monty Python-meets-Mel Brooks spin of Bram Stoker's legendary vampire tale. This zany comedy delivers a whirlwind of slapstick humor and witty wordplay. Packed with jokes, surprises and irreverent fun, it's a side-splitting take on the horror classic that will keep audiences hooooowl-ing with laughter.

"This is an adventurous, mystery-filled journey throughout the season, packed with humor, friendship and lots of fun" says ATC Kasser Family Artistic Director Matt August. "These plays and musical will offer a place for people to laugh, to love, to remember, to unite and to find community. As a major cultural institution, ATC will continue to be an agent of civic pride and conversation for Arizonans statewide."

Subscriptions, including Season Tickets and Flex Passes that allow patrons to choose the shows that fit their schedules, are available now and can be purchased online at atc.org, or by calling the ATC box office at 833-ATC-SEAT (833-282-7328). Single tickets will go on sale in late July 2025.

ATC's 2025/2026 58th Season Includes

Deceived

Adapted by Johnna Wright and Patty Jamieson

From Gaslight by Patrick Hamilton

Tucson: 9/28/25 - 10/18/25

Phoenix: 10/25/25 -11/9/25

This new adaptation of the 1938 psychological thriller Gaslight follows a young wife as she struggles to make sense of strange occurrences in her home. Is she losing her grip on reason, or is someone loosening it for her? In an atmosphere of paranoia, manipulation, and secrets, she fights to discover the truth. With shocking plot-twists-and-turns, you don't want to miss this new take on an old classic.

Heist

US Premiere

By Arun Lakra

Tucson: 11/30/25 - 12/20/25

Phoenix: 1/10/26 - 1/25/26

Inspired by caper films like Ocean's Eleven, The Italian Job and The Sting, Heist is a fast-paced, high-stakes thriller packed with double-crosses, disguises, and daring escapes. When a team of professional thieves assemble to steal the world's rarest jewels, the plan seems foolproof-until it goes spectacularly wrong. Tensions rise, betrayals mount, and Heist becomes a rollercoaster of adrenaline that will keep you guessing far beyond the final curtain.

Ain't Misbehavin'

Created and Originally Directed by Richard Maltby Jr.

Conceived by Richard Maltby Jr. and Murray Horwitz

Tucson: 1/25/26 - 2/14/26

Phoenix: 2/21/26 - 3/8/26

A vibrant tribute to the Harlem Renaissance and the genius of jazz legend Fats Waller, Aint Misbehavin features beloved hits like Honeysuckle Rose, The Joint is Jumpin', and I Can't Give You Anything But Love. This energetic celebration of swing, rhythm, and blues will have you humming, tapping, and dancing in your seat!

The Roommate

By Jen Silverman

Tucson: 3/15/26 - 4/4/26

Phoenix: 4/11/26 - 4/26/26

This comedy follows an empty-nesting Midwestern woman who takes on a lodger to help with expenses. But when the East Coast stranger arrives with a past shrouded in mystery, their unlikely friendship turns into a hilarious journey of reinvention, risk, and unexpected discoveries. The Roommate is a wickedly funny and deeply moving story about second chances and self-realization.

Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors

By Gordon Greenberg and Steve Rosen

Tucson: 4/26/26 - 5/16/26

Phoenix: 5/23/26 - 6/7/26

Bram Stoker's legendary vampire gets a side-splitting makeover in this fast-paced, madcap reimagining of Dracula. Five actors take on dozens of roles in a whirlwind of quick wit and quick changes. Part Mel Brooks, part Monty Python, and Completely Outrageous, Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors is a crazy spin on the classic horror tale that will have you howling with laughter. Content Warning: Contains Blood...!!

Tucson performances occur at the Temple of Music and Art, 330 S. Scott Ave., and Phoenix performances occur at Tempe Center for the Arts, 700 W. Rio Salado Parkway, Tempe.

