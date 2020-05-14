ABT Goes For The Funny Bone With 'Comedy Tonight!' Episode of AFTER DARK CABARET

Arizona Broadway Theatre (ABT) announces Episode 8: COMEDY TONIGHT! of weekly "Quarantined" AFTER DARK CABARET LIVE on the theatre's Facebook page (@ArizonaBroadway)* Friday, May 15, 2020 at 7:30pm MST.

i??Joining Associate Artistic Director and host Kurtis Overby will be eight of ABT's funniest actors from past productions. Friday's line-up includes ABT alums Bobby Underwood (Off-Broadway: Fiddler On The Roof in Yiddish (directed by Joel Grey) | ABT: Oklahoma, and The King And I), Chae Clearwood (most recently Rosie in Mamma Mia), Domeneque Claude (most recently Sister Mary Patrick in Sister Act), Geoffrey Belliston (most recently seen in Jesus Christ Superstar), Julie Galorenzo (most recently seen in Xanadu), Lynzee Foreman (most recently Alice Beineke in The Addams Family) , Lionel Lonnie Ruland (Uncle Fester in The Addams Family) and Michael McAssey (Max Bialystock in The Producers).

ABT's "Quarantined" AFTER DARK CABARETS have been created as part of the theatre's continued commitment to serve the community during these difficult times. ABT needs the support of the community now more than ever before. Donations can be made to the ABT RELIEF FUND (https://bil.ly/DonateABTReliefFund) to help assure ABT can begin the journey forward after this current crisis.

"Quarantined" AFTER DARK CABARET Series

Episode 8: COMEDY TONIGHT!

Friday, May 15 at 7:30pm (AZ MST)

LIVE on ABT's Facebook page (@ArizonaBroadway)

*For those who DO NOT have Facebook ABT will post a YouTube link of the May 15 Cabaret on the theatre's website (azbroadway.org) Saturday, May 16 by 1pm MST





Related Articles Shows View More Phoenix Stories

More Hot Stories For You