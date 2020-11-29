VIDEO: Tanghalang Pilipino's Handa Awit Series Continues With Songs From SANDOSENANG SAPATOS

Tanghalang Pilipino's Handa Awit online concert series has returned with a fourth installment, with songs from Sandosenang Sapatos.

The video features heartfelt performances from Trixie Esteban, Tex Ordonez-De Leon, and TP Actors Company's Jonathan Tadioan and Eunice Pacia.

Check it out below!



The father of Karina and Susie is a shoemaker. But only Karina gets to wear the shoes that he makes. "Sorry, Bunso, you will never know how it feels like to wear the beautiful shoes our Tatay makes..." Karina whispers to her sister. Why doesn't their father make shoes for Susie? Receiving Unang Gantimpala, Maikling Kathang Pambata for the 2001 Don Carlos Palanca Memorial Awards for Literature, Sandosenang Sapatos is the heartwarming story of a father's incomparable love for his disabled daughter.

