Stars of the International Tour of THE SOUND OF MUSIC Visit Manila Ahead Of March Performances

The international tour of Rodgers & Hammerstein's THE SOUND OF MUSIC, produced by Broadway International Group will arrive in Manila from March 7th to March 26th 2023. The brand new international production is set to be staged at the Samsung Performing Arts Theater in Circuit Makati. Tickets are now on sale and available online at ticketworld.com.ph and TicketWorld outlets.

This highly acclaimed original production tells the uplifting true story of Maria, the fun-loving governess who changed the lives of the widowed Captain von Trapp and his seven children by reintroducing them to music, and culminating the family's flight across the Austrian mountains as tensions rise prior to the outbreak of World War II.

The tour is led by Jill-Christine Wiley as Maria Rainer, Trevor Martin as Captain von Trapp, and Lauren Kidwell as Mother Abbess. The musical will also feature THE SOUND OF MUSIC kids from North America who will be joining the full company for the first time during the Manila leg of the tour.

One of the most popular Broadway musicals in the international marketplace, THE SOUND OF MUSIC is celebrating its 65th birthday in 2024, having won five Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and the GRAMMY Award for Best Show Album, for its original run. It has since entertained generations of audiences in live productions across the world, as has the classic film starring Julie Andrews and Christopher Plummer, which won five Oscar Awards, including Best Picture.

THE SOUND OF MUSIC features music by Richard Rodgers, lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, book by Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse, suggested by The Trapp Family Singers by Maria Augusta Trapp. The tour highlights the original creative work of three-time Tony Award winning director Jack O'Brien, Broadway choreographer Danny Mefford, and Musical Supervision by Andy Einhorn as well as an established award-winning Broadway creative, design, and production team. Matt Lenz, Original Tour Restaging; James Gray, Original Choreography Restaging, Douglas Schmidt, set design; Jane Greenwood, costume design; Natasha Katz, lighting design; and Shannon Slaton, sound design. Eric Cornell serves as General Manager for Broadway Asia International. Simone Genatt, Marc Routh and Broadway International Group are Producing, along with Co-Producers Roy Furman, Broadway Asia Group, Cornice Productions and Gabrielle Palitz, in association with GMG Productions. THE SOUND OF MUSIC is presented in special arrangement with Concord Theatricals, NETworks Presentations and Broadway Asia Company. For more information, please visit www.broadwayasia.com