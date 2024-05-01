RENT's Garrett Bolden Talks Auditioning, Being a Misfit, and Tom Collins

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Manila, Philippines--Garrett Bolden, a Sparkle GMA Artist Center talent, perfectly fits the computer genius Tom Collins role. A 15th-anniversary presentation of 9 Works Theatrical, this Jonathan Larson’s Pulitzer Prize-winning musical returns to the stage at the Carlos P. Romulo Auditorium until the first week of June 2024, where Bolden shares the stage with Anthony Rosaldo (Roger), Reb Atadero (Mark), and Ian Pangilinan (Mark), among others.

In a recent exclusive interview with BroadwayWorld, Bolden shared his unique perspective on his journey in international theater and the intriguing question he would ask the late Larson if given the chance.

Bolden pondered, “The only question I want to ask him [Larson] is how he came up with this amazing group of people—their names, backgrounds, storylines—and then make them connect somehow. You see, that's always been a puzzle in my head.

“Is this all in his head, or did he experience these people? Are they you? Maybe everyone is him. His different perspectives and experiences in life.”

"Rent" is not just a gritty rock musical adaptation of Puccini’s opera “La Boheme.” It's a powerful reflection of the human spirit. Set in the early '90s, a time when cases of drug abuse and HIV/AIDS were on the rise, it follows a year in the life of a group of starving artists and musicians in New York City’s East Village. Its themes of love, resilience, and the pursuit of dreams are as relevant today as they were then.

The musical, which received four Tony Awards, including Best Musical, features Larson’s book, music, and lyrics; Tim Weil's original concept and additional lyrics; Lynn Thomson's dramaturgy; and Steve Skinner's musical arrangements.

Additionally, this local production showcases the stage direction by Robbie Guevara, musical direction by Daniel Bartolome, scenography by Mio Infante, choreography by PJ Rebullida, lighting design by Shakira Villa-Symes, video design by Joee Mejias, sound design by Bam Tiongson, and technical direction by Dong Calingacion.

Its cast includes Anthony Rosaldo (Roger Davis), Reb Atadero (Mark Cohen), Ian Pangilinan (Mark Cohen), Thea Astley (Mimi Marquez), Molly Langley (Mimi Marquez), Garrett Bolden (Tom Collins), Lance Reblando (Angel Dummot Schunard), Adrian Lindayag (Angel Dummot Schunard), Markki Stroem (Benjamin Coffin III, Tom Collins), Guji Lorenzana (Mr. Jefferson, Benjamin Coffin III), Justine Pena (Maureen Johnson), Jasmine Fitzgerald (Maureen Johnson), Mica Fajardo (Joanne Jefferson), and Fay Castro (Joanne Jefferson).

Jordan Andrews, Chesko Rodriguez, Vyen Villanueva, Abi Sulit, Paul Valdez, Misha Fabian, and Kai Banson will join them.

“Rent” is presented through a special arrangement with Music Theatre International.

BWW Video: Oliver Oliveros

Photos: G. Bolden, Erickson Dela Cruz, 9 Works Theatrical

