South Korean Band Wave to Earth Adds Second Performance in Manila

South Korean band Wave to Earth has added a second concert in Manila, Philippines, due to demand.
The original show, set for March 11 at 8pm, is now sold out. The second show has been added for March 13 at 8pm. Tickets will go on sale on December 30 at 11am.
2ND SHOW ADDED DUE TO DEMAND!— Wilbros Live (@WilbrosLive) December 26, 2023
The First Era Concert
March 11 • 8PM - Sold Out
New Frontier Theater
Wave to Earth is a South Korean indie rock band. The band currently consists of Kim Daniel, Shin Donggyu and Cha Soonjong. Since their formation in 2019, the band has released a studio album 0.1 Flaws and All (2023).
They debuted with the single 'wave' in 2019. They released two EPs in 2020: Wave 0.01 and Summer Flows 0.02. They signed with Wavy, the label where Colde is the owner, in 2021. They had a live performance with La Poem on Naver Onstage. In 2023, they released their first studio album, 0.1 Flaws and All. They were included in the lineup of South Korean rock festivals, including the Seoul Jazz Festival and Pentaport Rock Festival, and The Other Festival in Indonesia. Wave To Earth recently completed a sold-out North American tour in September 2023.
