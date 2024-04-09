Hit Musical PINGKIAN Plays at GSIS Theatre this Friday, April 12

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Manila, Philippines--Tanghalang Pilipino’s latest hit musical, “Pingkian: Isang Musikal,” a compelling narrative inspired by the "Brains of the Katipunan" of the Philippine Revolution, Emilio Jacinto, will extend with another two performances at a new venue.

The closing of TP’s 37th theater season, “Pingkian,” will run at the GSIS Theatre in Pasay City this Friday, April 12, 2024, at 3 and 8 p.m.

Inspired by the Philippine Revolution’s “Brains of the Katipunan,” Emilio Jacinto, “Pingkian,” his revolutionary code name, “navigates the complexities of war with an unwavering commitment to the cause of freedom,” says TP.

“Jacinto sustains serious wounds in an encounter with the Cazadores at Majayjay, Laguna. As he fights for his life, he is visited by the ghosts of the Supremo of the Katipunan, Andres Bonifacio, and the Philippines’ National Hero, Dr. Jose Rizal. Together, they delve into Jacinto’s haunting nightmares and aspirations for a heroic death.”

The new musical features the book and lyrics by Juan Ekis; music, musical direction, and arrangement by Ejay Yatco; stage direction by Jenny Jamora; choreography by Jomelle Era; production design by Carlo Villafuerte Pagunaling; lighting design by D Cortezano; projection design by GA Fallarme; sound design by TJ Ramos; dramaturgy by Kat Batara; technical direction by Kiefer Sioson; and assistant stage direction by Toni Go-Yadao.

Vic Robinson plays the title role alongside Gab Pangilinan (Catalina de Jesus/Florencio Reyes), Bituin Escalante (Josefa Dizon), Kakki Teodoro (Dr. Jose Rizal), Paw Castillo (Andres Bonifacio), Almond Bolante (Pio Valenzuela), Joshua Cadelina (Lucio/Isyo), and Marco Viana as Duktor.

“Pingkian: Isang Musikal” made its world premiere at the Cultural Center of the Philippines’ black box theatre last month. It ran for four weekends to sold-out houses.

Photo: Reamur David