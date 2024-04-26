MISS SAIGON's Nigel Huckle, Kiara Dario, and Laurence Mossman to Join Concert at 19 East Bar

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Manila, Philippines--LA TI DO Productions, a cabaret/concert production company spearheaded by Broadway’s “Here Lies Love” co-producers Don Michael Hodreal Mendoza and Lora Nicolas Olaes, presents “A Homecoming Concert” at the 19 East Bar in Sucat, Muntinlupa City.

Special guests are “Miss Saigon” international tour favorites Nigel Huckle, who plays Chris; Kiara Dario, who plays Gigi; and Laurence Mossman, who plays Thuy.

Other “Miss Saigon” casts will join them: Ellie Chan, Brad Veitch, Annabelle Rosewarne, David Duketis, Natasha Dumlao, Shannon Cheong, and Louis Stockil, along with producers Mendoza and Nicolas Olaes, whom local audiences knew from Repertory Philippines’ production of “Little Women.”

As Mendoza shares, “[The concert is] called a homecoming event because being raised in the United States, this is my Philippines concert performance debut along with several other Filipinos in the cast, making it a truly extraordinary event.”

Rony Fortich is the show’s musical director; expect numbers other than “Miss Saigon.”

With a rich history spanning over a decade, LA TI DO Productions has established itself as a trusted name in the industry. It has produced cabarets and concerts in collaboration with notable theater companies across the U.S. and with Broadway and North American touring actors and creatives from shows like “The Sound of Music,” “The King and I,” “Miss Saigon,” “The Band’s Visit,” and “Here Lies Love.”

“A Homecoming Concert” marks a significant milestone as it is the producing company’s debut in the Philippines.

Photos: DropBy Studios, Kiara Dario, John Rata, Lora Nicolas Olaes