The Rose Brings the DAWN TO DUSK Tour to Manila This Month

The Rose is coming to Manila this month with their Dawn to Dusk tour! The concert will take place on 26 January 2024.

The Rose is a Korean indie rock band comprised of four talented members: vocalist and guitarist Woosung, vocalist/multi-instrumentalist Dojoon, bassist Jaehyeong, and drummer Hajoon. Renowned since their inception for electrifying performances, The Rose quickly became one of Korea's most sought-after groups delivering a series of critically acclaimed albums that resonated with fans worldwide. In 2019, three of the band members temporarily went on hiatus to fulfill their mandatory military service obligations, during which Woosung pursued a successful solo career, releasing captivating albums and embarking on sold-out world tours.

In a moment of sheer joy for their devoted fans, The Rose reunited during one of Woosung's performances in South Korea in 2022. This reunion paved the way for their first full-length album, "HEAL," which was inspired by the transformative power of music and the stories shared by both their fans and themselves. "HEAL" soared to #4 on Billboard's Heatseekers Chart, while their accompanying "HEAL Together World Tour" drew an overwhelming crowd of over 90,000 attendees.

Now, with their highly anticipated second full-length album, "DUAL," The Rose takes their music to new heights. Building upon the emotional honesty and vulnerability showcased in "HEAL," this latest offering explores the profound concept of 'balance.' Seamlessly merging light and dark elements, The Rose masterfully weaves emotions and sounds, capturing the dualistic essence that defines their music.

Driven by unwavering dedication to their fans and the unbreakable bond of their friendship, The Rose continues to push artistic boundaries, captivating audiences worldwide with their soul-stirring music and unforgettable performances.