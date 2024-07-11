SIX Musical Announces UK/International Tour Cast

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Main photo shows Billie Keer, Yna Tresvalles, Liberty Stottor, and Hannah Victoria.

Manila, Philippines-- Co-producers Kenny Wax, Wendy & Andy Barnes, and George Stiles, together with GMG Productions, have announced “Six” musical’s new UK and international tour cast.

Winner of over 35 international awards, “Six,” written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, reinvents King Henry VIII’s six wives. These ladies turn back the clock to reclaim their queendoms and retell their stories of love, loss, and their infamous ex-husband in an immersive pop concert.

Its new UK, which made its West End bow in 2019, and international tour cast are led by Billie Kerr (Catherine of Aragon), Yna Tresvalles (Anne Boleyn), Liberty Stottor (Jane Seymour), Hannah Victoria (Anna of Cleves), Lizzie Emery (Katherine Howard), and Eloise Lord (Catherine Parr).

Milly Willows plays alternate Aragon/Parr; Erin Summerhayes, alternate Boleyn/Seymour; Loren Santo-Quinn, alternate Cleves/Howard; and Izzy Formby-Jackson, super swing.

“We know fans have been eagerly waiting for this moment, and we couldn’t be happier to welcome the new ‘Six’ queens to Manila,” said Carlos Candal, CEO of GMG Productions. “Filipinos will be thrilled to see them take the stage with unmatched energy, talent, and passion to tell this extraordinary story.”

In 2018, “Six” made its world debut at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, one of the world’s largest performance arts festival.

“Six” continues to play at the Vaudeville Theatre in the West End, along with a concurrent Broadway production, besides its UK & Ireland tour and North America tour playing to sold-out crowds.

In Asia, the hit musical premieres in Manila, Philippines, on Oct. 4; in Singapore, on Nov. 14, and in Tokyo, Japan, in Jan. 2025.

“Six” is directed by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage; choreographed by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille; designed by Emma Bailey (sets), Gabriella Slade (costumes), Tim Deiling (lights), Paul Gatehouse (sound); and orchestrated by Tom Curran, with Joe Beighton’s musical supervision.

Photos: GMG Productions

Comments