PHOTOS: Tanghalang Ateneo Stages Ibsen's Classic GHOSTS

MGA MULTO (‘Ghosts’) ends its limited run on Sunday, July 7.

By: Jul. 03, 2024
Manila, Philippines--Tanghalang Ateneo’s acclaimed production of “Mga Multo,” a Filipino translation of Henrik Ibsen’s “Ghosts,” enters its closing weekend at the Doreen Black Theatre in the Arete, Ateneo de Manila University. Ron Capinding and Guelan Varela-Luarca have translated the play into Filipino; Capinding also directs the play.

Ibsen’s “Ghosts,” first staged in 1882, is a devastating morality-driven thriller, where the concepts of love, family, and justice are put to the test. In the play, Helena Alving’s son, Oswald, has returned home from living in Italy for several years. However, he carries with him a terrible secret.

Similar to the play’s premise, this local production also saw the return of notable Tanghalang Ateneo alums on stage, including Miren Alvarez-Fabregas, who plays Senyora Elena Alvino; Yan Yuzon, Oswaldo Alvino; Joseph Dela Cruz, Pastor Mande; Mark Aranal, Jacobo Estrano; and Sabrina Basilio, Regina Estrano.

Gino Gonzales (production design), Monino Duque (lighting design), Andrei Fabricante (assistant lighting design), Ara Fernando (make-up design), Jean Pierre Reniva (costume design), Andy Reysio-Cruz (sound design), Danilo Vaquilar Jr. (photography), and Beatrice Jose (graphic design) complete the artistic team.             

Follow Tanghalang Ateneo on Facebook.

Photos: Reamur David, Tanghalang Ateneo

