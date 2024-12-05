Iza Calzado Stars in TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Manila, Philippines—TV film actress Iza Calzado is Sugar in the Philippine premiere of the play “Tiny Beautiful Things,” produced by The Sandbox Collective, celebrating its 10th anniversary.

Calzado proved her mettle as an actress when she won the 2005 Gawad Urian for Best Supporting Actress for “Sigaw” (lit. “Shout”), internationally known as “The Echo,” a 2004 Filipino horror film directed by Yam Laranas. In 2017, she also won the Yakushi Pearl for Best Performance at the Osaka Asian Film Festival for the psychological thriller “Bliss” by Jerrold Tarog.

Calzado was last seen on stage in “Sabel,” directed by Freddie Santos, at the Theatre at Solaire in 2015. Today, in “Tiny Beautiful Things,” she takes on a more challenging character, Sugar, the pen name of real-life advice columnist Cheryl Strayed.

When asked how different her role was in “Sabel” compared to “Tiny Beautiful Things,” she pointed out, "It was different.

"In ‘Sabel,’ it was more of narration. Though emotions were also involved, it's [totally] different from ‘Tiny Beautiful Things,’ which is more grounded and more of a scene [work].

"Here, I have scene partners. There, the dancers performed while I narrated the story."

The New York Times describes “Tiny Beautiful Things” as a theatrical exercise in empathy. How is empathy best employed or much needed in her real-life experience?

She stressed two points, "As an actor, it's part of the craft. I have to put myself in one's shoes. Feel, understand, and have a 'grasp' of what one is going through. I must feel it and do my best to understand the character and the characters I interact with.

"In real life, it’s a way for me to be kind to others. It’s the best way to understand human beings."

Like Strayed, Calzado also dreamt of doing a similar venture. "I want to talk about someone's journey. Since I wear many hats and my interests are varied, too. I’m into fitness and advocacy work, particularly mental health, women empowerment, motherhood, etc.

A scene from 'Tiny Beautiful Things'

"If I create my content, I want to create conversations with the varied, colorful, and vibrant humans I meet.

"Gusto ko talaga maririnig ang story ng isang tao. If there's one thing I love--it is connecting with people."

As an individual and friend, she listens whenever her friends seek her advice.

"I'll have to take it in and assess the person where they are now. Feel the energy. Set my ego aside. No projection.

"Pag-usapan namin nang maayos. Ano ba gusto niya? The truth or sugar-coated? Gaano katotoo ang kaya niya, handa ka ba? Sincerely, without preaching. Not imposing. I always start with the phrase: Kung ako yan... I don't fully understand. I always have those lines.

"I need to think about my words. Words have power, and I don't want to break anyone's spirit even more."

If she has the chance to craft a letter to Sugar, Calzado paused.

She wrote aloud the text, "Dear Sugar…

"I'm a 42-year-old mother of a precious baby girl. I find joy in purpose. I find joy in being her mother and being with her.

"All the time.

"However, I know I have so many other responsibilities. I’m not just a mother. I’m a wife. I’m a sister. I’m an employer. I’m an employee. I’m an artist. I’m a breadwinner.

"I’m a friend. I’m so many things. How do I become good while keeping my sanity and health intact?

"Yours, SuperMomma"

In “Tiny Beautiful Things,” Calzado is joined by three other cast members who portray a revolving door of letter writers, all seeking advice from Sugar. Although the characters maintain anonymity by using code names in their letters, their stories reflect the vast human experience–with all the highs and lows–that will strike a familiar chord with the audience. Rody Vera, Gabby Padilla, and Ketchup Eusebio are the letter writers.

The play, directed by Jenny Jamora, runs until Dec. 8, 2024, at the Power Mac Center Spotlight, Black Box Theatre, Circuit Makati.

Photos: The Sandbox Collective

Comments