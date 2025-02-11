Exclusive: Shiela Valderrama, Nikki Valdez Reflect on Diana Goodman

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Manila, Philippines—Sexy, seemingly sharp Diana Goodman is one challenging character in “Next to Normal,” which centers on a mother who struggles with worsening bipolar disorder and the effects of managing her illness on her family.

In The Sandbox Collective’s staging of this 2008 American rock musical (with book and lyrics by Brian Yorkey and music by Tom Kitt), Shiela Valderrama-Martinez and Kapamilya actress Nikki Valdez-Garcia alternate in breathing life into Diana.

For Valderrama-Martinez, who was last seen on stage as Erzulie in 9 Works Theatrical’s “Once On This Island,” and a Gawad Buhay and Aliw Award winner for her roles as Sita in “Rama Hari” and Fosca in “Passion,” she sees Diana a role she [really] wanted to do ever since, without any hesitation, "I immediately accepted and worked my schedule around this as soon as I got the offer."

However, as for FAMAS 2022 Best Supporting Actress Valdez-Garcia, Diana's role is something she treats as: "A challenge for me as an actor."

The show addresses grief, depression, and ethics in modern psychiatry, among others, and the underbelly of suburban life in America.

How Do These Actresses Prepare to Play Diana?

Valderrama-Martinez said to prepare for the role, "I did a lot of research, watched testimonials, and read related literature.

"As a company, we had guest or resource speakers leading to the rehearsal proper. We had a psychiatrist, a psychopharmacologist, and a grief specialist.

Shiela Valderrama plays Diana; Vino Mabalot, Gabe, and OJ Mariano, Dan.

“I also have people in my life battling (and coping) with mental health (conditions), so I’ve experienced and witnessed firsthand (the ordeals one goes through)."

On the other hand, Valdez-Garcia shared, "To better understand what I should do–I make sure that I'm prepared in all aspects before I accept a role; I usually ask for the script.

"First, there had to be a lot of research involved because of the complexities of having bipolar disorder.

"Also, I was sent materials to watch and study how people with the condition react and behave. I also did my characterization and created nuances for Diana to make her more believable to the audience."

She also stressed, "I do know someone, and that person is someone so dear to me. Yes, I have experienced all the mentioned behavior."

Experiencing and Snapping Out of the Role

To portray Diana is indeed a complex task. The Stanislavski Method seeks to stimulate the “will” to create afresh and activate subconscious processes sympathetically and indirectly through conscious techniques--it's simply experiencing the role.

This acting system argues that creating an inner life should be the actor's first concern. However, for that role, it may sometimes be difficult for the actor to snap out of it after rehearsals or portraying it onstage.

Valderrama-Martinez shared that the company does “boarding,” which includes checking in and sharing learnings, “saying,” and breathwork.

"We do this before and after rehearsals and performances."

Valdez-Garcia also cited, "We have plushie toys to hug on the side of the rehearsal venue. I would indulge myself with anything that makes me happy, like food, tennis, manicure-pedicure, or name it--I've done it to detach myself from the role."

A Musical About Mental Health

Since “Next to Normal” has sparked conversations on mental health on and off stage, both stars were asked how important it is to talk or be transparent about mental health within the Filipino family.

Benedix Ramos plays Gabe; Nikki Valdez, Diana.

"I think just like any other health (issue), mental health conditions are medical conditions and have to be addressed through with and by professionals.

"Holding space is crucial and imperative. The only way is not to go around it but through it," Valderrama-Martinez suggested.

Valdez-Garcia added, "In this day and age, it is essential to be aware of it, at least if you are not ready to talk about it, and know the pros and cons if it happens to you and your family."

The musical won the 2010 Pulitzer Prize for Drama and became the eighth musical in history to receive the honor. The Pulitzer Board called the show "a powerful rock musical that grapples with mental illness in a suburban family and expands the scope of subject matter for musicals."

The two Dianas are joined by OJ Mariano and Floyd Tena, who alternate in the role of the husband, Dan; Sheena Belarmino and Jam Binay as Diana's daughter, Natalie; and Vino Mabalot and Benedix Ramos as the son, Gabe.

Omar Uddin and Davy Narciso share the role of Henry, the boy who falls in love with Natalie. Another award-winning actor and musician, Jef Flores, plays the psychiatrist Dr. Madden (a psychotherapist) and Dr. Fine (a psychopharmacologist), representing the various medical perspectives and treatment options Diana encounters.

“Next to Normal” will run until Feb. 23, 2025. at the Power Mac Center Spotlight Blackbox Theater, Circuit Makati.

Photos: Bimpoman, Lance Bersamina

Comments