Exclusive: Martin del Rosario Sharpens His Thespic Skills

Manila, Philippines--The 32-year-old Kapuso actor Martin del Rosario is making his professional debut onstage via “Anino sa Likod ng Buwan,” a Bulwagang Gantimpala Playwriting Competition grand prize-winning piece by writer-filmmaker Jun Robles Lana.

Martin plays the soldier Joel, who sympathizes with Nardo and Emma (portrayed by Ross Pesigan and Elora Españo). In the play, Joel loots food from the military ration to share with the poor couple, but behind all the kindness, he has ulterior motives.

Martin del Rosario plays Joel.

Why Did He Take the Role?

"Sobra-sobra ang tiwala ko sa kanila,” said Martin about The IdeaFirst Company’s directors Jun Robles Lana and Perci Intalan.

"At ang ganda-ganda ng role ni Joel. Napaka-challenging. It's my first time doing theater, and I took it without second thoughts."

He resonates with it as Joel is a go-getter.

"He's willing to do everything to achieve his goals."

Like the roles he did on TV and in film, he considers Joel's character one of his most memorable roles, along with Prince Zardoz of “Voltes V: Legacy” series (2023) and Daniel Panti in the film “The Panti Sisters” (2019). Prince Zardoz is a villain from the famed series, which achieved global success, reaching even Japan. On the other hand, Daniel Panti is a gay character whom Filipino filmgoers love dearly.

Since he's used to doing movies and TV, taking on the role of Joel gives him the chills and thrills, especially working with theater director Tuxqs Rutaquio.

"I thought he’s the type who instructs his actors to do this and that. He's very collaborative.

"May mga inputs na ina-accept siya from us. Ang sarap buuin ang character kung ganun ang director."

Doing Theater is a Breakthrough.

I doubted myself at first, " he confessed.

"But how would I know if I can do it if I won't face my fears?

Apart from his theater exposure through his aunt, actress, and TV host Ces Quesada, he also idolizes the multi-awarded actress Eugene Domingo and the Buecamino couple, Nonie and Shamaine, when it comes to acting onstage.

He also likes the kind of discipline theater is giving him.

In rehearsal: Martin del Rosario, Elora Espano, and Ross Pesigan

"Tuwing maka-eksena ko sila sa film at TV, may starstruck feels dahil sa galing nila. Hanga ako sa discipline at sa professionalism nila."

After this play, Martin is open to doing more theater productions.

"Makakuha lang ng magandang material, story. gusto ko ma-explore ang theater. Any role basta matsa-challenge ako as an actor."

He prefers straight plays in Tagalog or perhaps English, but not musicals.

“Anino sa Likod ng Buwan” runs at the PETA Theater Center, Quezon City, from March 1 to 23, 2025.

Photos: The IdeaFirst Company, Erickson Dela Cruz

