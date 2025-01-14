Interview: Neomi Gonzales Leaps from Stage to Screen

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Manila, Philippines--In the film “Isang Himala,” directed by Pepe Diokno, actress Neomi Gonzales plays Chayong, the closest friend to faith healer Elsa. Portraying Chayong isn’t Gonzales' first time, though. She played the same role in a new “Himala: Isang Musikal” production by The Sandbox Collective and 9 Works Theatrical in 2018.

She describes Chayong's role as someone not far from the original film (1982), directed by National Artist Ismael Bernal and written by National Artist Ricky Lee, from which the stage musical was adapted.

"She was a strong believer and a faithful follower of Elsa,” Gonzales said.

"In the film, Director Diokno gave more layers, with a story arc that’s more straightforward, to Gonzales’ Chayong. "Her [inner] thoughts are more voiced out. She makes decisions rooted in her faith and love of God, and for the people who matter to her."

In “Isang Himala,” Aicelle Santos plays Elsa. Looking back, Gonzales first shared the stage with Santos in the rock musical “Rak of Aegis” (2016), where she played Santos’ mother in her 30s. “I had to learn to age on stage to be believable as her mom.”

Two years later, Gonzales and Santos were rejoined in “Himala: Isang Musikal,” where they originated the roles of best friends Chayong and Elsa, respectively, in an immersive production directed by Ed Lacson Jr.

Movie still shows Neomi Gonzales (Chayong) and Aicelle Santos (Elsa).

With “Himala,” from stage to screen, Gonzales was honored to work with two visionary directors, Lacson and Diokno.

"I love them both.

“Ed Lacson brought ‘Himala’ to a different level with his immersive approach. He welcomed the audience to Cupang [the film’s fictional setting] and made them feel like they were with us as the story unfolded. He had a clear vision and was specific in his directions not to perform for the audience, but just be there and tell the truth of the character."

She stressed, "It's almost the same as acting onscreen.

"With Direk Pepe, he was collaborative. He asked each of us about our characters’ backstories and built on them to make them more nuanced. He gave so much respect to our work with our characters from the (stage) musical. I enjoyed his process and conditions. I developed a high respect for film actors."

“Isang Himala,” being her first full-length film, she felt it was challenging and, at the same time, fulfilling.

"I learned to exhibit more control by showing emotions onscreen. It's much more subtle and quiet. Your audience is looking at you through the lens, and that's how far you throw your energy and truth. Making effective choices while adjusting to the technicalities of filmmaking is something I like to learn and experience more,” she said.

Gonzales began her theater career as an undergraduate music student at the University of the Philippines Diliman. Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “The King and I” was her first-ever theater production.

Noemi Gonzales poses for 'Liwanag sa Dilim.'

Her other theater credits include PETA's “One More Chance” (2024) as Tita Edith and Rose (2024), Teatro Kapamilya's “Tabing Ilog, the Musical” (2024) as Azon, and Repertory Philippines' “Going Home to Christmas” (2024) as Josie.

At the Gawad Buhay 2024, she won the Best Featured Performance in a Musical for the comedy “Walang Aray.”

Gonzales has been announced to be part of “Liwanag sa Dilim,” an original Filipino musical featuring songs by Rico Blanco.

Photos: CreaZion Studios, JV Rabano, 9 Works Theatrical

Comments