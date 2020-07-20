Gerald Santos Holds Virtual Concert from The Theatre at Solaire; Lea Salonga to Guest

Manila, Philippines - Look to the bright side of life as The Prince of Ballad and 2018 Aliw Best Male Concert Performer awardee Gerald Santos performs in a virtual concert on 28 August 2020 - an unprecedented move aimed at uplifting people's spirits from the ravages of the coronavirus pandemic.

Aptly billed Gerald Santos: The Great Shift, the concert showcases Santos, also a Miss Saigon UK and international touring production alumnus, in a wide array of musical numbers ranging from OPM pop and well-loved ballads to popular Broadway songs that will surely warm and lighten your hearts.

The concert also features a formidable guest list of top Filipino musical entertainers headed by Tony winner and international concert artist Lea Salonga, renowned baritone Andrew Fernando, international theater actress Joreen Bautista, and Asia's Best Singing Competition S2 grand champion Elisha Pontanares.

Under the musical direction of Joed Balsamo, with script, concept, and direction by Rommel Antonino Ramilo, the concert will be streamed via Ticket2Me official web player on 28 August, at 9 p.m., from The Theatre at Solaire, one of the country's state-of-the-art performance venues.

This virtual event will benefit the Artists Welfare Project Inc. (AWPI), a non-profit organization of Filipino artists that helps local freelance talents displaced by the current health crisis.

Gerald Santos: The Great Shift is presented by TAG Media Group and Solaire, in cooperation with Kayserburg Sounds Kradle Inc. and media partners Wish FM and BroadwayWorld.com.

For ticket reservations, visit Ticket2Me.net or call (63918) 842 7346 or (63917) 842 7346.

Photo: Blur Berries

