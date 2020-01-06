GMG Productions to Present Most Popular Theater Shows Across Southeast Asia

(L-R) David Ian, Carlos Candal at the recent

Today, Carlos Candal launches GMG Productions (GMGP), a brand-new Asia-Pacific entertainment company that will present the world's most successful theater productions throughout Southeast Asia.

GMGP will focus on bringing top quality theatrical productions, exhibitions, and festivals to the region, presenting multiple shows across the whole of Asia Pacific, including Southeast Asia and New Zealand.

Based in Manila, GMGP has attracted investment and partnership from around the globe, including Crossroads Live through its London-based affiliate David Ian Productions (DIP). DIP is an international producer and presenter of first-class musical theatrical productions, and one of the largest providers of dramatic content for the Asia and mainland China markets, including the recent international tours of Cats, Chicago, Evita, and The Bodyguard.

From its existing headquarters in Manila, Candal will lead GMGP. GMG is one of the world's largest theatrical merchandise companies, which has served 30 years or longer West End, Broadway, and touring shows including Cats, Mamma Mia, Wicked, Phantom of the Opera, Les Misérables, and The Lion King, as well as for global music artists such as Eric Clapton, Bruno Mars, and Justin Bieber.

Candal has previously co-produced and invested in numerous theatrical shows including The Bodyguard (London, United States, Australia, World Tour), On Your Feet (London and World Tour), Annie (London and World Tour), Sunset Boulevard (UK Tour), Flashdance (World Tour), American Idiot (World Tour), Gypsy (London), Buddy, The Buddy Holly Story (London/Broadway and Worldwide) and Rock of Ages (Broadway/US Tour).

In addition to David Ian Productions, GMGP's other partners are Robert Sewell, the founder of TicketWorld and a 30-year resident of the Philippines; Richard Lewis of Limelight Productions, one of the world leaders in children's theater; Len Gill, founder of Canada's largest independent advertising agency Echo Advertising, and Noel Hayden, one of the world's leading tech entrepreneurs.

Audiences in Southeast Asia can expect to experience the very best that Broadway and the West End has to offer, with an exciting lineup of shows including Matilda and School of Rock in 2020, with many more hit musicals to come.

David Ian, CEO of David Ian Productions, says: "We have been successfully presenting West End and Broadway shows in the Asia Pacific for some years. We are excited to be partnering with Carlos Candal in the formation of GMG Productions, expanding our presence in a significant and growing market and providing a top-quality platform to the global theater industry."

Carlos Candal, CEO of GMG Productions, adds: "GMG Productions' core vision and mission is to bring top-quality theatrical productions to Southeast Asia. Having been actively engaged in business in Asia for the past 30 years, I have seen the live entertainment market evolve significantly. This is an exciting opportunity to establish a new presenting company with David Ian and Bob Sewell to bring the highest caliber shows to the region with our combined, long-standing relationships with the world's leading theatrical producers. With the productions already lined up and what is expected soon, we intend to bring high-quality international entertainment to hundreds of thousands of people across the region, selling over US$50m worth of tickets in the next five years."

