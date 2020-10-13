Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Enter To Win Tickets to GERALD SANTOS: THE GREAT SHIFT Virtual Concert!

BWW is giving away at least seven tickets to the virtual concert.

Oct. 13, 2020  

Enter To Win Tickets to GERALD SANTOS: THE GREAT SHIFT Virtual Concert!BroadwayWorld.com is giving away at least seven tickets to the virtual concert "Gerald Santos: The Great Shift," featuring Gerald Santos, with special guests Lea Salonga, Andrew Fernando, Joreen Bautista, and Elisha Pontanares.

Pre-recorded at the Teatrino in Greenhills, Manila, the concert will stream online this Saturday, October 17, 2020, at 9 p.m. (Philippine Time) at Ticket2Me.

ENTER TO WIN TICKETS NOW!

The ticket winners will receive an email or SMS on Friday, October 16.

The concert will benefit the Artists Welfare Project Inc. (AWPI), a non-profit organization of Filipino artists that helps local freelance talents displaced by the current health crisis.

TAG Media Group, together with Frontrow Entertainment, Globaltronics, Kayserburg, Sounds Kradle Inc., presents "Gerald Santos: The Great Shift." Wish FM and BroadwayWorld.com are media partners.

Photo: Blur Berries



