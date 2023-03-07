Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
DICKTALK Stirs Up Conversations About Manhood

TV film actor Jake Cuenca leads the cast.

Mar. 07, 2023  

Manila, Philippines--It's the men's turn to openly talk about masculinity, gender identity, and male genitalia via a new play titled "DickTalk," which runs at the Carlos P. Romulo Auditorium, RCBC Plaza, in Makati City, from April 15-23, 2023.

Influenced by the '90s monologues by Eve Ensler, "The Vagina Monologues, "DickTalk" tells the stories of five men: a teenager (Gold Aceron), a trans man (Nil Nodalo), a sex worker (Jake Cuenca), a metrosexual (Mikoy Morales), and senior citizen (Archi Adamos).

These characters were born from the creative minds of Edwin Vinarao and writers Ara Vicencio and Benj Cruz Garcia. Each of their characters is written to resonate with today's audiences, sprinkled with just enough comedy and insightful introspection--exploring the full range of emotions from their actors.

Actor-writer Phil Noble directs the play.

When asked who among the five men onstage touches him the most, Noble said, "The role played by Archi Adamos resonates with me the most; he reminds me of my then aging father."

"[Additionally] the play serves as a platform for the audience to expand their horizons, challenge assumptions, and encourage more people to join the conversation about what it means to be a man in the 21st century," said producers V-Roll Media and Trifecta Brand Lab.

The production recently showed excerpts from the play to a select group of media outlets, which found the stories and performances from the actors as "provocative and mind-blowing."

Photo: V-Roll Media, Trifecta Brand lab




