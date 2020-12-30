Cultural Center of the Philippines Streams THE NUTCRACKER ACT TWO and TULOY ANG PASKO

Cultural Center of the Philippines' The Nutcracker Act Two and Tuloy Ang Pasko are now streaming for a limited time only. Performances were filmed at the CCP Tanghalang Nicanor Abelardo without a live audience.

The full production is available now on YouTube through January 6, 2021. Check it out below!

It is the day of Christmas Eve. Lolo Val is alone in his small apartment in the sprawling metropolis of Los Angeles. He sighs thinking of how it will be a lonely one because of the "new normal". Still wanting to feel the Filipino Christmas spirit, he decides to decorate his place. Upon looking in his storage box, he happens to find his old Pinoy Christmas vinyl records. Excited, he pops one of them on into his player. Lolo Val takes a selfie with his vinyl record and sends it to his old friend, Teroy. Teroy replies sending him a picture of their barkada holding improvised caroling instruments.

He is sent down a trip on memory lane remembering Teroy, his best friend; Caloy and Osang who always kept things crazy and fun; and Sab, whom he had fallen in love with. As Lolo Val decorates his house and listens to the vinyl record, he smiles fondly reminiscing his time with his barkada. They would celebrate Christmas in the most Filipino way by attending Simbang Gabi, eating bibingka and puto bumbong, enjoying the beautiful Christmas decorations and big Parols. Eventually, they drifted apart as they grew older.

Lolo Val's lonely Christmas Eve turns into a joyous one as he is able to reconnect with his old barkada through a video call. He realizes that no matter the distance, time or situation, we can still celebrate Christmas.

Music by Ryan Cayabyab, National Artist for Music

Choreography by RONELSON YADAO with ERL SORILLA, JOHN ABABON, LESTER JOHN REGUINDIN, BONIFACIO GUERRERO, AL ABRAHAM

Artistic Direction and Costume Design by ALICE REYES, National Artist for Dance

Video Direction by CARLOS SIGUION-REYNA

Set Design by ERIC CRUZ

Lighting Design and Technical Direction by BARBIE TAN-TIONGCO