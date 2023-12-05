BroadwayWorld Philippines Awards December 5th Standings; HAMILTON Leads Best Musical!

It's December, and the first standings of the month have been announced as of Tuesday, December 5th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Philippines Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2023.

Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Philippines Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Gio Gahol - WALANG ARAY - PETA 77%

Franco Ramos - ZSAZSA ZATURNNAH THE MUSICAL... 'YUN LANG! - Ateneo Blue Repertory 8%

Stephen Viñas - SNOW WHITE AND THE PRINCE - Repertory Philippines 5%

JM CAMBLING - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - 9 Works Theatrical 4%

Raflesia Bravo - BABA I LAN - CCP Koryolab 3%

JM Cabling - NEKROPOLIS - Tanghalang Pilipino 2%

Deana Aquino - BREAKUPS & BREAKDOWNS - Upstart Productions 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

JayLo Conanan - WALANG ARAY - PETA 75%

Raven Ong - SNOW WHITE AND THE PRINCE - Repertory Philippines 8%

Cheese Mendez - TWENTY QUESTIONS - Theatre Titas 5%

MIO INFANTE - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - 9 Works Theatrical 4%

Carlos Siongco - BREAKUPS & BREAKDOWNS - Upstart Productions 4%

Tata Tuviera - NEKROPOLIS - Tanghalang Pilipino 3%

Daniel Gregorio - ANG PAG-UUSIG - Tanghalang Pilipino' 2%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Ian Segarra - WALANG ARAY - PETA 71%

Penelop Ong - DADDY LONG LEGS - Vaudeville Theatre Company 9%

Missy Maramara - ZSAZSA ZATURNNAH THE MUSICAL... 'YUN LANG! - Ateneo Blue Repertory 7%

Topper Fabregas - THE LAST FIVE YEARS - Barefoot Theatre Collaborative 6%

ROBBIE GUEVARA - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - 9 Works Theatrical 3%

Joy Virata - SNOW WHITE AND THE PRINCE - Repertory Philippines 2%

Joel Trinidad, Nicky Triviño - BREAKUPS & BREAKDOWNS - Upstart Productions 1%

Nick Winston - WE WILL ROCK YOU - GMG Productions 1%



Best Direction Of A Play

Dexter Santos - THE RECONCILIATION DINNER - Dulaang UP 23%

Cheese Mendez - TWENTY QUESTIONS - Theatre Titas 16%

Allan Nazareno, Vincent Paul Diez Gaton - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - 2TinCans Philippines Inc. 15%

Pat Valera - UNICA HIJAS - Barefoot Theatre Collaborative 11%

Jenny Jamora - BAWAT BONGGANG BAGAY - The Sandbox Collective 8%

BANAUE MICLAT - NAWAWALANG GABI, NINAKAW NA ARAW - UP Theater Arts 7%

Dennis Marasigan - ANG PAG-UUSIG - Tanghalang Pilipino 7%

Mark Daniel Dalacat - REGINE THE FAIRY GAYMOTHER - The Virgin Labfest 7%

Charles Yee - NEKROPOLIS - Tanghalang Pilipino 4%

Nazer Salcedo - ANG AWIT NG DALAGANG MARMOL - The Virgin Labfest 3%



Best Ensemble

HAMILTON - Michael Cassel Group 46%

RAMA HARI - Alice Reyes Dance Philippines 22%

ANG HULING EL BIMBO - NWR Musicals 10%

ZSAZSA ZATURNNAH THE MUSICAL... 'YUN LANG! - Ateneo Blue Repertory 5%

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - 2TinCans Philippines Inc. 4%

MULA SA BUWAN - Barefoot Theatre Collaborative 4%

SNOW WHITE AND THE PRINCE - Repertory Philippines 2%

TICK, TICK... BOOM! - 9 Works Theatrical 2%

#BTCPRIDEPLAYS2023: LARO - Barefoot Theatre Collaborative 1%

ANG PAG-UUSIG - Tanghalang Pilipino 1%

REGINE THE FAIRY GAYMOTHER - The Virgin Labfest 1%

BREAKUPS & BREAKDOWNS - Upstart Productions 1%

NEKROPOLIS - Tanghalang Pilipino 0%

WE WILL ROCK YOU - GMG Productions 0%

ROOM 209 - The Virgin Labfest 0%

MINSAN SA SAMONTE PARK “ISANG MUSIKAL” - Teatro Caviteño 0%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

David Esguera - WALANG ARAY - PETA 81%

SHAKIRA VILLA SYMES - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - 9 Works Theatrical 6%

John Batalla - SNOW WHITE AND THE PRINCE - Repertory Philippines 5%

D CORTEZANO - NEKROPOLIS - Tanghalang Pilipino 3%

Dennis Marasigan - ANG PAG-UUSIG - Tanghalang Pilipino 3%

Miyo Sta. Maria - BREAKUPS & BREAKDOWNS - Upstart Productions 2%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Vince Lim - WALANG ARAY - PETA 86%

Rony Fortich - THE LAST FIVE YEARS - Barefoot Theatre Collaborative 8%

DANIEL BARTOLOME - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - 9 Works Theatrical 5%

Rony Fortich - BREAKUPS & BREAKDOWNS - Upstart Productions 2%



Best Musical

HAMILTON - Michael Cassel Group 48%

CAROUSEL - Repertory Philippines 28%

DADDY LONG LEGS - Vaudeville Theatre Company 9%

THE LAST FIVE YEARS - Barefoot Theatre Collaborative 6%

TICK, TICK... BOOM! - 9 Works Theatrical 4%

SNOW WHITE AND THE PRINCE - Repertory Philippines 4%

BREAKUPS & BREAKDOWNS - Upstart Productions 1%

WE WILL ROCK YOU - GMG Productions 1%



Best New Play Or Musical

WALANG ARAY - PETA 86%

THE RECONCILIATION DINNER - Dulaang UP 6%

BAWAT BONGGANG BAGAY - The Sandbox Collective 2%

NEKROPOLIS - Tanghalang Pilipino 2%

REGINE THE FAIRY GAYMOTHER - The Virgin Labfest 2%

ANG AWIT NG DALAGANG MARMOL - The Virgin Labfest 1%

ROOM 209 - The Virgin Labfest 1%

MINSAN SA SAMONTE PARK “ISANG MUSIKAL” - Teatro Caviteño 1%



Best Performer In A Musical

KD Estrada - WALANG ARAY - PETA 36%

Alexa Ilacad - WALANG ARAY - PETA 27%

Rachelle Ann Go - HAMILTON - Michael Cassel Group 16%

Karylle Tatlonghari - CAROUSEL - Repertory Philippines 14%

Gab Pangilinan - ANG HULING EL BIMBO - NWR Musicals 1%

Kim Molina - ZSAZSA ZATURNNAH THE MUSICAL... 'YUN LANG! - Ateneo Blue Repertory 1%

Karylle Tatlong Hari - RAMA HARI - Alice Reyes Dance Philippines 1%

Gab Pangilinan - THE LAST FIVE YEARS - BArefoot Theatre Collaborative 1%

MARYNOR MADAMESILA - WALANG ARAY - PETA 1%

Shaira Opsimar - WALANG ARAY - PETA 0%

Jillian Itaas - SNOW WHITE AND THE PRINCE - Repertory Philippines 0%

Carla Guevara Laforteza - SNOW WHITE AND THE PRINCE - Repertory Philippines 0%

Khalil Ramos - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - 9 Works Theatrical 0%

Neo Rivera - SNOW WHITE AND THE PRINCE - Onstage Theater, Greenbelt 1, Makati 0%

Kiara Dario - SNOW WHITE AND THE PRINCE - Repertory Philippines 0%

Jef Flores - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - 9 Works Theatrical 0%

Nicky Triviño - BREAKUPS & BREAKDOWNS - Upstart Productions 0%

Nelsito Gomez - BREAKUPS & BREAKDOWNS - Upstart Productions 0%

Reb Atadero - BREAKUPS & BREAKDOWNS - Upstart Productions 0%

Tanya Manalang - BREAKUPS & BREAKDOWNS - Upstart Productions 0%

Nica Tupas - RAMA HARI - Alice Reyes Dance Philippines 0%

Vien King - RAMA HARI - Alice Reyes Dance Philippines 0%



Best Performer In A Play

Gio Gahol - #BTCPRIDEPLAYS2023: LARO - Barefoot Theatre Collaborative 15%

Stella Cañete - THE RECONCILIATION DINNER - Dulaang UP 8%

Charlene Virlouvet - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - 2TinCans Philippines Inc. 7%

Adrian Lindayag - REGINE THE FAIRY GAYMOTHER - The Virgin Labfest 7%

JC Santos - RED - Actor's Actors Inc.'s The Necessary Theatre 7%

Missy Maramara - UNCLE JANE - CAST PH 7%

Diego Aranda - TWENTY QUESTIONS - Theatre Titas 6%

Isabelle Prado - TWENTY QUESTIONS - Theatre Titas 5%

Yvette Yntig - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - 2TinCans Philippines, Inc. 4%

Jon Santos - BAWAT BONGGANG BAGAY - The Sandbox Collective 4%

Phi Palmos - #BTCPRIDEPLAYS2023: LARO - Barefoot Theatre Collaborative 4%

Anton Diva - REGINE THE FAIRY GAYMOTHER - The Virgin Labfest 3%

Riki Benedicto - DOMINADOR GONZALES:NATIONAL ARTIST - The Virgin Labfest 3%

JANNO CASTILLO - NAWAWALANG GABI, NINAKAW NA ARAW - UP Theater Arts 3%

MARCO VIAÑA - ANG PAG-UUSIG - Tanghalang Pilipino 2%

Reb Atadero - LUNGS - The Sandbox Collective 2%

Kakki Teodoro - EVERY BRILLIANT THING - The Sandbox Collective 2%

LHORVIE NUEVO-TADIOAN - ANG PAG-UUSIG - Tanghalang Pilipino 2%

Liana San Diego - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - 2TinCans Philippines Inc. 2%

Bart Guingona - RED - Actor's Actors Inc.'s The Necessary Theatre 2%

JOHNNY MAGLINAO - NAWAWALANG GABI, NINAKAW NA ARAW - UP Theater Arts 1%

Jao Catarus - ROOM 209 - The Virgin Labfest 1%

Adrienne Vergara - ANG AWIT NG DALAGANG MARMOL - The Virgin Labfest 1%

Jeremy Mayores - #BTCPRIDEPLAYS2023: LARO - Barefoot Theatre Collaborative 1%

Sab Jose - LUNGS - The Sandbox Collective 1%



Best Play

THE RECONCILIATION DINNER - Dulaang UP 22%

TWENTY QUESTIONS - Theatre Titas 16%

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - 2TinCans Philippines, Inc. 15%

ANG PAG-UUSIG - Tanghalang Pilipino 10%

NAWAWALANG GABI, NINAKAW NA ARAW - UP Theater Arts 9%

UNCLE JANE - CAST PH 8%

#BTCPRIDEPLAYS2023: LARO - Barefoot Theatre Collaborative 7%

UNICA HIJAS - Barefoot Theatre Collaborative 5%

BAWAT BONGGANG BAGAY - The Sandbox Collective 5%

EVERY BRILLIANT THING - The Sandbox Collective 3%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Julio Garcia - WALANG ARAY - PETA 74%

Kayla Teodoro - SNOW WHITE AND THE PRINCE - Repertory Philippines 7%

MIO INFANTE - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - 9 Works Theatrical 7%

Cheese Mendez - TWENTY QUESTIONS - Theatre Titas 5%

TATA TUVIERA - NEKROPOLIS - Tanghalang Pilipino 4%

Mark Daniel Dalacat - RED - Actor's Actors Inc.'s The Necessary Theatre 2%

OHM DAVID - ANG PAG-UUSIG - Tanghalang Pilipino 2%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Happy Constantino - WALANG ARAY - PETA 82%

BAM TIONGSON - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - 9 Works Theatrical 7%

Jose Buencamino - RED - Actor's Actors Inc.'s The Necessary Theatre 3%

TJ RAMOS - ANG PAG-UUSIG - Tanghalang Pilipino 3%

ARVY DIMACULANGAN - NEKROPOLIS - Tanghalang Pilipino 2%

Sam Findel-Hawkins - BREAKUPS & BREAKDOWNS - Upstart Productions 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

GERARD DY - WALANG ARAY - PETA 23%

Johnnie Moran - WALANG ARAY - PETA 17%

Bene Manaois - WALANG ARAY - PETA 13%

Carlon Matobato - WALANG ARAY - PETA 6%

Kiki Baento - WALANG ARAY - PETA 5%

Lorenz Martinez - CAROUSEL - Repertory Philippines 5%

Neomi Gonzales - WALANG ARAY - PETA 4%

KAYLA RIVERA - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - 9 Works Theatrical 3%

Bullet Dumas - ANG HULING EL BIMBO - NWR Musicals 3%

Jarred Jaicten - WALANG ARAY - PETA 2%

REB ATADERO - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - 9 Works Theatrical 2%

Sol Eugenio - THE PATH TO AVALON: KING ARTHUR THE MUSICAL - Alba Music Production 2%

Jillian Ita-as - MULA SA BUWAN - Barefoot Theatre Collaborative 2%

Diego Aranda - SNOW WHITE AND THE PRINCE - Repertory Philippines 2%

Paw Castillo - ANG HULING EL BIMBO - NWR Musicals 2%

Jamie Wilson - ANG HULING EL BIMBO - NWR Musicals 1%

TANYA MANALANG - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - 9 Works Theatrical 1%

Carla Guevara Laforteza - IBARRA - Tanghalang Una Obra 1%

Pinky Marquez - SNOW WHITE AND THE PRINCE - Repertory Philippines 1%

Jon Abella - MULA SA BUWAN - Barefoot Theatre Collaborative 1%

Cara Barredo - SNOW WHITE AND THE PRINCE - Repertory Philippines 1%

VIEN KING - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - 9 Works Theatrical 1%

Sebastian Katigbak - SNOW WHITE AND THE PRINCE - Repertory Philippines 0%

Richard Gau - WE WILL ROCK YOU - GMG Productions 0%

Ring Antonio - SNOW WHITE AND THE PRINCE - Repertory Philippines 0%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Phi Palmos - THE RECONCILIATION DINNER - Dulaang UP 37%

Topper Fabregas - UNCLE JANE - CAST PH 20%

Tex Ordoñez De Leon - REGINE THE FAIRY GAYMOTHER - The Virgin Labfest 7%

TONI GO-YADAO - ANG PAG-UUSIG - Tanghalang Pilipino 6%

Justine Narciso - UNCLE JANE - CAST PH 5%

Gino Ramirez - ROOM 209 - The Virgin Labfest 4%

JONATHAN TADIOAN - ANG PAG-UUSIG - Tanghalang Pilipino 4%

Kat Castillo - ANG AWIT NG DALAGANG MARMOL - The Virgin Labfest 4%

MARCO VIAÑA - NEKROPOLIS - Tanghalang Pilipino 3%

SARAH MONAY - NEKROPOLIS - Tanghalang Pilipino 3%

LHORVIE NUEVO - NEKROPOLIS - Tanghalang Pilipino 3%

HEART PUYONG - NEKROPOLIS - Tanghalang Pilipino 2%

MARK LORENZ - NEKROPOLIS - Tanghalang Pilipino 1%

ARJHAY BABON - NEKROPOLIS - Tanghalang Pilipino 1%

