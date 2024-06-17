Alexa Ilacad, Khalil Ramos, and JC Santos are Nominees at 14th Gawad Buhay Awards

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Manila, Philippines--The Philippine Legitimate Stage Artist Group has announced its nominees for the 14th Gawad Buhay Awards, an award-giving body for the performing arts. Only the productions staged by Philstage’s member companies from the past season are eligible for the nomination, chosen by an independent jury.

Among this year’s nominees are mainstream entertainment actors Alexa Ilacad, Female Lead Performance in a Musical (“Walang Aray”), Khalil Ramos, Male Lead Performance in a Musical (“tick, tick…BOOM!”), and JC Santos, Male Lead Performance in a Play (“Red”).

Ilacad made her professional theater debut, playing sarsuwela star, Julia, in PETA’s musical comedy “Walang Aray.” It was also Ramos’ professional theater debut, playing Jon, in Jonathan Larson’s “tick, tick.,,BOOM!” produced by 9 Works Theatrical.

On the other hand, JC Santos, who studied theater earlier in his career, played one of his dream roles, Ken, in John Logan’s “Red,” produced by The Necessary Theatre.

Below is the complete list of nominees:

Outstanding Original Script:

Guelan Luarca (‘Nekropolis’)

Mikaela Regis (‘Unica Hijas’)

Outstanding Book of a Musical:

Rody Vera (‘Walang Aray’)

Outstanding Original Score:

Vince Lim & Rody Vera (‘Walang Aray’)

Outstanding Musical Direction:

Rony Fortich (‘The Last Five Years’)

Vince Lim (‘Walang Aray’)

Outstanding Choreography:

Gio Gahol (‘Walang Aray’)

Stephen Viñas (‘Sandosenang Sapatos’)

Outstanding Costume Design:

Jaylo Conanan (‘Walang Aray’)

Marco Viaña & Paw Castillo (‘Sandosenang Sapatos’)

Outstanding Lighting Design:

D Cortezano (‘Nekropolis’)

Gabo Tolentino (‘Red’)

Meliton Roxas Jr. (‘The Last Five Years’)

Outstanding Sound Design:

Jose Buencamino (‘Red’)

Happy Constantino (‘Walang Aray’)

Arvy Dimaculangan (‘Nekropolis’)

Outstanding Set Design:

Mark Daniel Dalacat (‘Red’)

Julio Garcia (‘Walang Aray’)

Joey Mendoza (‘The Last Five Years’)

Tata Tuviera (‘Nekropolis’)

Tata Tuviera (‘Unica Hijas’)

Female Lead Performance in a Play:

Joy delos Santos (‘Unica Hijas’)

Ash Nicanor (‘Unica Hijas’)

Justine Peña (‘Lungs’)

Male Lead Performance in a Play:

Reb Atadero (‘Lungs’)

JC Santos (‘Red’)

Female Featured Performance in a Play:

Mitzi Comia (‘Nekropolis’)

Male Featured Performance in a Play:

Jojo Cayabyab (‘Laro’)

Gio Gahol (‘Laro’)

Phi Palmos (‘Laro’)

Ross Pesigan (‘Laro’)

Female Lead Performance in a Musical:

Alexa Ilacad (‘Walang Aray’)

Marynor Madamesila (‘Walang Aray’)

Felicity Kyle Napuli (‘Sandosenang Sapatos’)

Shaira Opsimar (‘Walang Aray’)

Gab Pangilinan (‘The Last Five Years’)

Wincess Jem Yana (‘Sandosenang Sapatos’)

Male Lead Performance in a Musical:

Jon Abella (‘Walang Aray’)

Gio Gahol (‘Walang Aray’)

Khalil Ramos (‘Tick, Tick… Boom!’)

Myke Salomon (‘The Last Five Years’)

Female Featured Performance in a Musical:

Kiki Baento (‘Walang Aray’)

Neomi Gonzales (‘Walang Aray’)

Kayla Rivera (‘Tick, Tick… Boom!’)

Male Featured Performance in a Musical:

Reb Atadero (‘Tick, Tick… Boom!’)

Bene Manaois (‘Walang Aray’)

Johnnie Moran (‘Walang Aray’)

Floyd Tena (‘Sandosenang Sapatos’)

Outstanding Ensemble Performance for a Play:

‘Laro’ (Barefoot Theatre Collaborative)

‘Nekropolis’ (Tanghalang Pilipino)

Outstanding Ensemble Performance for a Musical:

‘Sandosenang Sapatos’ (Tanghalang Pilipino)

‘Tick, Tick… Boom!’ (9 Works Theatrical)

‘Walang Aray’ (PETA)

Outstanding Stage Direction for a Play:

Pat Valera (‘Unica Hijas’)

John Mark Yap (‘Laro’)

Charles Yee (‘Nekropolis’)

Outstanding Stage Direction for a Musical:

Topper Fabregas (‘The Last Five Years’)

Ian Segarra (‘Walang Aray’)

Jonathan Tadioan (‘Sandosenang Sapatos’)

Outstanding Production of Existing Material for a Play:

‘Laro’ (Barefoot Theatre Collaborative)

‘Red’ (The Necessary Theatre)

Outstanding Play – Original or Translation/Adaptation:

‘Nekropolis’ (Tanghalang Pilipino)

Outstanding Production of Existing Material for a Musical:

‘The Last Five Years’ (Barefoot Theatre Collaborative)

‘Tick, Tick… Boom!’ (9 Works Theatrical)

Outstanding Musical – Original or Translation/Adaptation:

‘Walang Aray’ (PETA)

Outstanding Production for Children:

‘Sandosenang Sapatos’ (Tanghalang Pilipino)

For updates, follow Philstage on Facebook.

Photos: A. Ilacad, K. Ramos, Joshen Vahh Lee, and PETA

