YOUNG, QUEER, AND STUPID Comes to Philadelphia Fringe

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Young, Queer, and Stupid is a trio of short comedic plays diving headfirst into the messy, awkward, and often hilarious experiences of being young, queer, and, well… sometimes just plain stupid. Through stories touching on STDs, closet cases, sibling rivalry, and self-produced theatre disasters, this show celebrates the humor in the intimate moments that shape queer life.

The Plays:

Shoreline: It’s the night of Amelia’s 21st birthday, and she and her older sibling, Eva, have found themselves on their empty hometown beach, as fundamentally at odds with each other as the sand and the sea. Old resentments wash up as the two struggle against their notions of each other and their own uncertain futures.

Bro Code: One fateful night (three weeks post Halloween rager) roommates Chris and Jake are shaken by the appearance of a certain medical anomaly. The limitations of Bro Code are stretched to their breaking point, as this play dares to ask the question: how much can one Brokeback Mountain cosplay change the course of a friendship?

Waiting for Gaydot: When desperately broke stage manager, Tess, begrudgingly agrees to a last minute contract, things go off the rails even quicker than expected. Between the pompous director, self-righteous playwright, free-loving actor, and script certain to make Samuel Beckett somersault out of his grave- Tess is faced with a situation that just might push her over the edge of sanity.

“Young, Queer, and Stupid allows the audience to focus on the small, intimate moments that make people who they are,” says director Ben Simonetty. “With the overflow of information at our fingertips, it’s easy to lose access to the present moment. It’s these intimate moments that allow us to empathize and connect with others, exploring nuances that show people are never as one-note as they may seem."

Young, Queer, and Stupid promises laughter, heart, and the relatable chaos of growing up queer in today’s world. For tickets and more, visit

https://phillyfringe.org/events/young-queer-and-stupid/

Performance Dates:

September 15 - 7:00pm

September 19 - 8:00pm

September 28 - 2:00pm

Venue:

Asian Arts Initiative Storefront

1219 Vine Street, Philadelphia, PA19107

ABOUT THE TEAM

Ava Weintzweig (they/he, Eva/Moss, Sound Designer) is a Philly based theatre artist primarily working in performance and sound design. Originally from Baltimore, they are passionate about new works, experimental theatre, and queer art. They also work year round on Passage Theatre's staff as their Box Office Manager. Sound Credits: Carroll County Fix (Azuka Theatre), Citrus Andronicus (Philadelphia Artist's Collective), COMET (Upstream Performance Collaborative). Acting Credits: The Last Parade (Interact Theatre), Survivors (Theatre Ariel). You can hear Ava's sound design this Fringe Fest in ACUTE EXPOSURE with Lemonade Stand at Plays and Players.

Avery Hubert (she/they, Amelia/Tess, Props Designer) is a freelance production stage manager and theatre technician based in Philly. They are a recent Rider University graduate where their recent favorites include Rent (PSM) and Nice Work if You Can Get It (PSM). She is so excited to be making her return to the stage with this amazing team in these important and heartwarming stories.

Elijah McBride (he/him, Chris/Landon) is a 21-year old theatre artist who is finishing up his final year at West Chester University (Theatre Arts, Concentration Musical Theatre). While primarily a performer, he also has experience and interest in education, dramaturgy, directing, and stage management. He is thrilled to be making his Fringe debut, and is looking forward to continuing work in the Philadelphia region post-grad. Thanks to friends and family for all the support!

Shane Troxell (Jake/Georgie, Fight Choreographer) is an artist based in Philly interested in new works, fight choreography, and the cutting edge of art. Recent credits include The Company (PlayPenn), My Fathers Dragon (Enchantment Theatre Company), Damned Without Vision (The Up and Rising Collective), and Roadkill Bambi (Artsake Theatre Company), another show in this year's fringe festival!

Ben Simonetty (they/he, Director, Producer) (they/he) is an Actor, Stage Manager, and Director, based in Philadelphia, PA. They graduated from Rider University with their Bachelors in Theatre Arts with a concentration in Acting and a Minor in Arts Entertainment and Industries management. Ben has worked in a multitude of roles including: company manager, teaching artist, stage manager, house manager, actor, and production assistant. Recent Credits Include: TopDog UnderDog at Passage Theatre Company, The Return of Benjamin Lay at Quintessence Theatre Group , and Beards on Ice at The Bearded Ladies Cabaret. Ben has fostered their love for storytelling and creation, while finding a passion for new work and theatre for social change.



Andy Sage White (they/them, Playwright, Producer) is a Philadelphia based theatre artist who has worked as a stage manager, house manager, production assistant, assistant director and teaching artist at a variety of theatres in and around Philadelphia. After earning a BA in Theatre Making from Rider University, they were a Season Apprentice at InterAct Theatre Company. Currently, they are the Assistant Director of Project 206 (Working Title), a devised play in development with Passage Theatre Company. Recent credits include: Moreno, Quixotic Professor Qiu, Rift or White Lies, and On My Deen (Interact Theatre); Celebrity Dream Date (PlayPenn); and the Summer Concert Series at Bristol Riverside Theatre.

Maddy Foler (she/her, Stage Manager) is a freelance stage manager and theater technician based in South Jersey. She recently completed InterAct Theatre Company’s Season Apprenticeship, serving as the House Manager of Moreno and Rift, or White Lies and the Production Assistant of Quixotic Professor Qiu and On My Deen. Other credits include: Stage Manager of Grief: A Love Story by Larry Hirschhorn for the 2024 Philadelphia Fringe Festival, ASM of AzukaFest with Azuka Theatre, ASM of Variety Pack, Stage Manager of Plays & Players’ reading of In the Continuum, Follow-spot Operator on The Color Purple at the Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival, and Stage Manager of Elf Jr. and Disney's Newsies: The Broadway Musical at Moorestown Theater Company. B.A. in Theater Arts from Case Western Reserve University.